Do you use Facebook Messenger on your Apple Watch? If so, you may not like this, the app will stop working on the wearable at the end of this month.

Users have been getting a notification from the app on their watch, the message (pictured below) says that "After May 31st, Messenger won’t be available as an Apple Watch app, but you can still get Messenger notifications on your watch."

Facebook confirms end of support for Messenger for watchOS

PiunikaWeb, who first spotted the news, says that users are irked by the change. The watchOS app's special integration with the social network allowed users to share posts, upload photos directly without opening the Facebook app. This in turn meant they were less exposed to Facebook apps, which could have led to Meta discontinuing the app. In March 2023, Facebook announced that it was working on allowing Messenger from the Facebook app, after splitting the apps several years ago.

Surprisingly, it appears that not many of the app's users have gotten the notification from Facebook Messenger. However, 9to5Mac reports that Review Geek received a confirmation from a Meta spokesperson, who confirmed the discontinuation of the Facebook Messenger app for watchOS. They clarified that the change would be implemented at the beginning of June.

Ironically, Facebook's discontinuation of its Messenger app for watchOS comes shortly after it revealed WhatsApp for Wear OS.

Apple Watch is a fantastic tool for monitoring your health, and improving your fitness. It also offers additional utility, such as checking notifications at a glance, without picking up your iPhone. Unfortunately, not a lot of apps are available on watchOS. The Silicon Valley giant has a bigger problem, Facebook Messenger isn't the only app that has ditched the Apple Watch in recent times. A redditor put together a list of other apps that have dropped support for the wearable.

Amazon

eBay

Hulu

Instagram

Messenger

Microsoft Authenticator

Pokémon GO

Slack

Target

Telegram

Trello

TripAdvisor

Twitter

Uber

Google Maps had reportedly stopped working on the Apple Watch too, but it came back to the platform after a while. Microsoft Authenticator is a notable one in the list, the app was quite popular among users. The Redmond Company had explained that it was discontinuing its Apple Watch app as it transitioned from push notifications to a number-matching system for logins. Microsoft's sign in portal displays a number when you try to log in, and you will have to use the Microsoft Authenticator app to check the matching number and enter it. Naturally, this would be difficult to accomplish on a small display such as the watch, that's why it was discontinued in favor of the iOS app.

Will watchOS 10 make things better?

Rumors suggest that Apple is planning something big for watchOS 10. The Cupertino company is prepping a major overhaul of the operating system to help users interact with the wearable.

Apple wants to attract more developers to the platform, and Widgets could play a big role in this. watchOS 10 will revamp the widgets system that will let users access their fitness activity, calendar, weather, etc., quickly via scrollable pages. The company probably hopes that interactive widgets will attract more app developers to the platform.

WWDC 2023 is less than a month away, Apple is expected to show off watch OS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and introduce some new hardware such as a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new iMac, and its first Mixed Reality headset powered by xrOS.

