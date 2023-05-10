iOS 16.5 RC rolls out to public beta users and developers

Apple has released the iOS 16.5 RC update to users who have opted into the public beta and developer program. The Release Candidate version fixes a few bugs that were unearthed in the prior versions.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's new in iOS 16.5 RC

Apple says that it has fixed an issue in Spotlight that was causing the search tool to become unresponsive. The iOS 16.5 RC update patches a bug in the Podcasts app which was preventing it from loading content in CarPlay. Apple has mitigated an issue related to Screen Time, the settings should now sync across all of your devices, and will no longer reset.

iOS 16.5 brings some important fixes for updating and pairing Matter accessories. It now allows shared administrators in a home to add new Matter accessories or connect to an existing one.

The new version of the operating system introduces a redesigned interface for the Apple News app. The app now has a Sports tab that you may tap to access the sports section quickly from the home page, to read news articles, view the scores, standings about teams and leagues that you are following. The My Sports section also has new cards for score and schedule, tapping on which displays more details about the games.

While the iOS 16.5 RC release notes don't mention it, Apple has also introduced new voice commands for Siri that you may use to tell the virtual assistant to start or stop a screen recording. The build number for the update is 20F65.

Apple has included a new Pride Celebration wallpaper in the iOS 16.5 RC update for the Lock Screen, to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. It also launched a new Pride Edition Sport Band with a matching Apple Watch face, which is similar to the iPhone wallpaper. The first beta build of iOS 16.5 was released over 40 days ago, so if you are wondering when the final version will be released, you're in luck. The Cupertino company has announced that the rainbow-themed backdrop will be available for iPhone users next week, and that it requires iOS 16.5. This bit of news straight from the horse's mouth practically confirms that the stable version will be rolled out next week.

Apple has also seeded iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 RC, macOS Ventura 13.4 RC to participants in the beta program. The macOS update resolves an issue that was preventing Apple Watch's Auto Unlock feature from logging you into your Mac. A Bluetooth bug that was leading to keyboards connecting slowly after a restart has also been patched. VoiceOver navigation should now work properly on webpages.

The changes in iOS 16.5 are quite minimal, that's understandable as Apple is set to introduce iOS 17 at WWDC next month. The next iteration of the operating system is expected to ship with a slew of new features including a new Maps experience for the Lock Screen, a redesigned interface for the Health, Wallet and Wallpapers apps, and interactive widgets. We may also see the arrival of a personalized AI-based Health coach subscription service among other things. Speaking of subscriptions, the company has released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, with a monthly price tag.

Have you tried iOS 16.5?

Summary Article Name iOS 16.5 RC rolls out to public beta users and developers Description iOS 16.5 RC is now available for public beta users and developers. The stable version of the update should be released next week. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement