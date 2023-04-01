iOS 17 is just months away from being released and very limited information is available at this moment.

As per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, iOS 17 will have some amazing features that most users have been waiting for. While Apple claimed that iOS 17 would only include updates to fix performance and bugs, now it has been revealed that the OS would have several notable features. At the moment, Apple is playing its cards close to its chest, there are a few features users are expecting.

Home Screen Widgets

While the current home screen widgets look modern, there are certain functionality aspects missing. Users are expecting a few new features like clearing out reminders or editing notes with haptic touch. If the widgets are made more interactive, users would no longer have to go through the task of opening parent tasks.

Home Screen

If you look at the past few iOS articles, we have always mentioned customization. Since there’s no theme store, users cannot redesign their interface. While it may be too much to expect Apple to introduce a full-fledged theme store, a limited store with new designs every month would be a good idea.

At the moment, Apple does not allow users to customize their home screens because they want to maintain the reputation of their software standing out. Most people know its an iPhone by looking at the UI. That kind of recognition may be lost if themes are offered.

Multitasking

Current 14 Pro users can use the dynamic island; other iPhones can only use the picture in picture mode. While Android phones have had multitasking on split screens for a long time now, iPhones have not had this.

Stability

iOS has had several issues with regards to display and visual errors. Random phone crashes and disappearing widgets have irked users till now. Several users have also reported thermal problems and standby drains. Other issues include random Wi-Fi disconnection, low battery like, blacked out wallpapers, and bugs with AirDrops. Apple has had a reputation for delivering stable software in the past, however, iOS16 destroyed that.

UX/UI Redesign

While it may not be realistic to expect a redesign of the fonts and icons, users are still hopeful. The last radical UI change happened with iOS 7. Users are expecting to see a new design that features new shadows and depth.

Background Tasks

Many users have complained about how iOS handles background tasks. While Android does not upload and download files to the Drive in the background, iOS does so however there’s a time limit to how long apps can run in the background.

RCS Support

iMessage is a popular messaging tool across the United States, however, is only available on iPhones. Adding RCS support will make messaging more accessible since Apple still supports the outdated and insecure SMS/MMS standard.

Battery Widget

The current battery widget on the iPhone will show you the battery percentage of all your other connected devices, however, iOS users would love a universal widget showing the battery percentage of all under one widget.

Predictive Dialing

Predictive text and T9 dialing have existed on Android phones for a long time. iPhones do not have this feature and contact names appear on the screen only when you have typed in the entire number.

Siri Optimization

While Siri is functional, its functionality leaves a lot to be desired. Since Apple does not collect your data, Siri does not understand you as much as other assistants do. Users are hoping Siri becomes more intelligent.

Release Date

The announcement of iOS 17 is expected at the Worldwide Developers Conference to be held between June 5th and 9th, 2023. The public release is expected in September 2023 and the new iPhone 15 lineup is expected to ship out with iOS 17 out of the box.

