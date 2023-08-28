Genshin Impact, the popular multiplayer role-playing game, is facing a new threat: Genshin Impact Kaveh bug. This exploit has alarmed players worldwide, as videos demonstrate hackers using the Kaveh hack to cause permanent damage to co-op players' experiences.

See how the Genshin Impact Kaveh bug affects a player's world in the Facebook video by Daily Dose of Genshin Impact below.

How does the Genshin Impact Kaveh bug affect gamers?

The Kaveh hack is a new exploit that is wreaking havoc in Genshin Impact's co-op gameplay. Videos and reports show hackers utilizing unauthorized software to gain an unfair advantage.

Genshin Impact Kaveh bug enables hackers to permanently delete significant objects from other players' worlds during co-op sessions. This malicious action not only disrupts the gaming experience but also raises concerns about the game's security.

Co-op play is a significant aspect of Genshin Impact, allowing players to explore the game world together. The Kaveh hack's ability to delete crucial in-game objects severely affects co-op dynamics, making players wary of engaging in multiplayer sessions.

The community is outraged

Genshin Impact enthusiasts are expressing frustration and concern over the increasing incidents of the Genshin Impact Kaveh bug. The community is calling for prompt action from the game's developers to address the security vulnerability but miHoYo is yet to respond.

Players are eager to know what measures the developers are taking to counter the Kaveh hack and prevent further damage. Maintaining a secure gaming environment is crucial for Genshin Impact's reputation and player base.

