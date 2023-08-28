The highly anticipated Steam Strategy Fest starts today, and all strategy video game lovers from all over the world will have a chance to buy their favorite games at a discounted price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steam is one of the biggest markets when it comes to digital video game marketplaces and a very popular hub for gamers from all around the world. You can find most of the most popular games on the platform and play them with your friends.

Luckily, sometimes Steam runs sales like the latest Summer Sale, which makes many gamers happy with huge discounts. Now, it is time to please a more specific community. Here is everything you need to know about the Steam Strategy Fest!

Steam Strategy Fest dates

Steam Strategy Fest will start on Monday, August 28 at 10 AM Pacific Time, and it will last for an entire week, until September 4. During this period, you will be able to grab the eligible games for discounted prices.

The discount percentages won't be fixed, and they may vary from game to game. This means that while a game goes on 90%, your favorite title might get a %20 discount. Well, it is still less than the full amount, so if you have any strategy games you have been looking at for a while, you might consider putting them on your wishlist to remind you of all the discounts.

Steam Strategy Fest deals

Unfortunately, Steam hasn't released all the information on Steam Strategy Fest deals, but the company released a video showing some of the titles that will go on sale. However, the titles in the video are not going to be the only ones to receive discounts. Here is the teaser video:

Steam Strategy Fest starts on August 28th @ 10a Pacific! Join us in thinking ahead about all the discounts, demos, and upcoming titles you'll see in this event - featuring turn-based games, real-time games, deckbuilders, city builders, and many more.https://t.co/Gc8gpuZhJD pic.twitter.com/vptp4aIELU — Steam (@Steam) August 25, 2023

Steam Strategy Fest is expected to affect many games on the platform. Strategy genre is a wide area with some of the masterpiece titles of the gaming world, and it covers a big. Steam says that "this event highlights games built around out-thinking your opponents or planning ahead to achieve success and is targeted toward games primarily thought of as one of these types:"

RTS (including Action RTS)

Strategy (including Turn-Based Strategy, Grand Strategy, and Strategy RPG)

4X

Hex Grid

Tower Defense

City-Builder

Tabletop

Card Game

Board Game

How to fix Steam error 16

Participating games must have strategy as the primary game mechanic and typically feature additional mechanics and/or elements, including:

Strategic thinking and planning multiple steps ahead

Directing action by issuing indirect orders rather than directly controlling a character or unit

Complex decision trees

Gameplay is generally from a top-down perspective, though some games switch perspective for portions of the game

Advertisement