Gensin Impact players get 1 month free Discord Nitro

Genshin Impact and Discord have joined forces to offer exciting rewards to players. Players of Genshin Impact can claim a month of free Discord Nitro from now until September 26th, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discord Nitro provides special perks for enhancing the Discord experience.

This collaboration was announced through a recent blog post by Discord team, revealing that players have the chance to win cool prizes including a month of Nitro. Additionally, participants in a Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Character Topic Event will receive a link for a 1-month Discord Nitro trial via HoYoLAB messages from the official Genshin Impact team within 72 hours.

How to grab free Discord Nitro from a Genshin Impact account

If you're a dedicated player of Genshin Impact and love to connect with fellow gamers through Discord, you're in for a treat! By following these simple steps, you can claim and redeem a 1-month Nitro trial, unlocking a range of perks and enhancements to elevate your gaming and communication experience.

Launch Genshin Impact and enter the game world Open the Paimon menu in the upper left corner Access the settings menu by clicking the gear icon In the settings menu, navigate to [Account], [Redeem Code], and [Exchange]

After redeeming a code, you'll receive the Nitro code via in-game mail (allow up to 72 hours). If you didn't get the code then you probably didn't comply with the eligibility standards:

Only players with Adventure Rank 10 or higher in Fontaine on their HoYoverse Account can claim

Nitro trial must be redeemed between August 15th, 2023, and September 26th, 2023

Some regions might not be eligible for the promotion

Users without an active Nitro subscription in the past 12 months are eligible

Once you got your code in your hands you can claim your free Discord Nitro by:

Open and Login to D?scord Head over to the Discord Nitro section Enter the code you received from Genshin Impact in the prompt box Press "Accept Gift" to activate the subscription

You'll be redirected to your Subscriptions tab in User Settings to see the activated Nitro subscription. But if you already have a Nitro subscription, well, just like Netflix once said: ''Sharing is caring''. You can always share your free Discord Nitro with a friend!

Advertisement