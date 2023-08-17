Gensin Impact players get 1 month free Discord Nitro
Genshin Impact and Discord have joined forces to offer exciting rewards to players. Players of Genshin Impact can claim a month of free Discord Nitro from now until September 26th, 2023.
Discord Nitro provides special perks for enhancing the Discord experience.
This collaboration was announced through a recent blog post by Discord team, revealing that players have the chance to win cool prizes including a month of Nitro. Additionally, participants in a Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Character Topic Event will receive a link for a 1-month Discord Nitro trial via HoYoLAB messages from the official Genshin Impact team within 72 hours.
How to grab free Discord Nitro from a Genshin Impact account
If you're a dedicated player of Genshin Impact and love to connect with fellow gamers through Discord, you're in for a treat! By following these simple steps, you can claim and redeem a 1-month Nitro trial, unlocking a range of perks and enhancements to elevate your gaming and communication experience.
- Launch Genshin Impact and enter the game world
- Open the Paimon menu in the upper left corner
- Access the settings menu by clicking the gear icon
- In the settings menu, navigate to [Account], [Redeem Code], and [Exchange]
After redeeming a code, you'll receive the Nitro code via in-game mail (allow up to 72 hours). If you didn't get the code then you probably didn't comply with the eligibility standards:
- Only players with Adventure Rank 10 or higher in Fontaine on their HoYoverse Account can claim
- Nitro trial must be redeemed between August 15th, 2023, and September 26th, 2023
- Some regions might not be eligible for the promotion
- Users without an active Nitro subscription in the past 12 months are eligible
Once you got your code in your hands you can claim your free Discord Nitro by:
- Open and Login to D?scord
- Head over to the Discord Nitro section
- Enter the code you received from Genshin Impact in the prompt box
- Press "Accept Gift" to activate the subscription
You'll be redirected to your Subscriptions tab in User Settings to see the activated Nitro subscription. But if you already have a Nitro subscription, well, just like Netflix once said: ''Sharing is caring''. You can always share your free Discord Nitro with a friend!Advertisement
Comments
There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!