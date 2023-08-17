Gensin Impact players get 1 month free Discord Nitro

Gensin Impact free Discord Nitro
Emre Çitak
Aug 17, 2023
Updated • Aug 17, 2023
Apps
|
0

Genshin Impact and Discord have joined forces to offer exciting rewards to players. Players of Genshin Impact can claim a month of free Discord Nitro from now until September 26th, 2023.

Discord Nitro provides special perks for enhancing the Discord experience.

This collaboration was announced through a recent blog post by Discord team, revealing that players have the chance to win cool prizes including a month of Nitro. Additionally, participants in a Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Character Topic Event will receive a link for a 1-month Discord Nitro trial via HoYoLAB messages from the official Genshin Impact team within 72 hours.

Gensin Impact free Discord Nitro
Gensin Impact players can now claim free Discord Nitro - Image courtesy of Discord

How to grab free Discord Nitro from a Genshin Impact account

If you're a dedicated player of Genshin Impact and love to connect with fellow gamers through Discord, you're in for a treat! By following these simple steps, you can claim and redeem a 1-month Nitro trial, unlocking a range of perks and enhancements to elevate your gaming and communication experience.

  1. Launch Genshin Impact and enter the game world
  2. Open the Paimon menu in the upper left corner
  3. Access the settings menu by clicking the gear icon
  4. In the settings menu, navigate to [Account], [Redeem Code], and [Exchange]

After redeeming a code, you'll receive the Nitro code via in-game mail (allow up to 72 hours). If you didn't get the code then you probably didn't comply with the eligibility standards:

  • Only players with Adventure Rank 10 or higher in Fontaine on their HoYoverse Account can claim
  • Nitro trial must be redeemed between August 15th, 2023, and September 26th, 2023
  • Some regions might not be eligible for the promotion
  • Users without an active Nitro subscription in the past 12 months are eligible

Once you got your code in your hands you can claim your free Discord Nitro by:

  1. Open and Login to D?scord
  2. Head over to the Discord Nitro section
  3. Enter the code you received from Genshin Impact in the prompt box
  4. Press "Accept Gift" to activate the subscription

You'll be redirected to your Subscriptions tab in User Settings to see the activated Nitro subscription. But if you already have a Nitro subscription, well, just like Netflix once said: ''Sharing is caring''. You can always share your free Discord Nitro with a friend!

Advertisement

Related content

Snapchat's My AI posted without permission
Instagram comment and share counts

Instagram is changing its double tap and go formula for content creators
Telegram Stories

Don't stick to boring texts with Telegram Stories
WhatsApp Multi account

The long-awaited WhatsApp Multi Account feature is finally here!
new Instagram like animation

New Instagram like animation is bombarded with criticism
YouTube Vanced not working

Is your YouTube Vanced not working? Here is how to fix it!

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved