Here is the new Instagram Reels display for multi-advertiser ads

Onur Demirkol
Aug 17, 2023
Recent leaks show that Instagram is working on a new Reels display specifically for multi-advertiser ads.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms right now, and it is a huge opportunity for people who are looking to advertise their businesses or brands. The platform has features tailored for these situations, and according to the latest news, Meta is working to improve it.

Instagram is trying out a new kind of ad format for Reels. It groups together different brands on one screen, which shows up between Reels videos. This isn't something totally new – Instagram already did this for regular posts. After you look at one ad, ads from similar brands pop up below it.

You don't have to use this format for your ads. Instagram is thinking about adding it to Reels. If you choose to use it, you'll pay for this kind of ad placement.

This might be good because it could be cheaper, and you might reach more people who are interested in similar stuff. But there could be a downside too. You might not stand out as much because there are more brands on the same screen.

Instagram recently changed its double-tap function

This change from the traditional method of disclosing these data exclusively upon visiting a post involves the conspicuous display of comment and share counts within the in-stream interface. Users sometimes mistakenly associate likes with popularity while underestimating the depth of discussions and shares as a result of this division, which has led to a difference in how users perceive interaction.

Instagram hopes to close this gap with the proposed change by prominently displaying comment and share numbers beneath each post in the main feed. With this change, users can now quickly determine the volume of conversations and sharing activity surrounding a given article as they read through their feed.

This change aims to offer a more comprehensive picture of a post's resonance among the community.

