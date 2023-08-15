Instagram is changing its double tap and go formula for content creators

Social media platforms are constantly striving to introduce new features that elevate user engagement and interaction. Among the frontrunners in this race is Instagram, which is now testing a substantial update that directly influences the way users interact with content within their feeds.

This update entails the prominent display of comment and share counts within the in-stream interface, a departure from the conventional approach of revealing these metrics only upon accessing a post.

Presently, Instagram displays the number of likes a post has received as a visible metric directly on the post itself. However, comment and share counts remain hidden until users engage with a post. They explain all these in a blog post previously.

This separation has contributed to a discrepancy in how users perceive engagement, often associating likes with popularity while underestimating the depth of conversations and shares.

With the proposed update, Instagram aims to bridge this gap by prominently showcasing comment and share counts beneath each post in the main feed.

This alteration means that users scrolling through their feed will instantly gauge the extent of conversations and sharing activity associated with a particular post.

The intent behind this modification is to provide a more holistic understanding of a post's resonance within the community.

Why is Instagram making this change?

The decision to experiment with this update is rooted in Instagram's ongoing commitment to fostering a genuine and meaningful user experience. By making comment and share counts readily visible, the platform aspires to inspire users to prioritize substantive interactions over pursuing vanity metrics.

This aligns with Instagram's broader objective of countering the culture of comparison and promoting content that genuinely resonates with individuals.

How will it affect content creators?

For content creators, this update necessitates a strategic adjustment. While likes have traditionally been a primary measure of success, this change means that creators must now focus on producing content that sparks conversations and encourages sharing.

This shift could lead to more thoughtful content creation aimed at eliciting reactions beyond a simple double-tap.

The newfound visibility of comment and share counts could prompt content creators to actively engage in meaningful discussions with their audience.

Encouraging dialogues, responding to comments, and sharing user-generated content could become integral to maintaining an engaged follower base.

