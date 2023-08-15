Don't stick to boring texts with Telegram Stories

Telegram has launched its much-anticipated Stories feature for all users, marking a significant expansion of its offerings and celebrating its 10th birthday.

The Telegram Stories feature, initially introduced to premium users, has been one of the most requested additions to the platform, and its broader availability reflects the evolving nature of how people use social media and messaging apps.

The Stories feature within Telegram operates in a manner similar to those found in other platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook. Users can share pictures and videos that are viewable for a limited period, adding a sense of timeliness and immediacy to their posts. These stories are displayed at the top of the user's chat list, offering easy access for their followers.

Recently, Telegram unveiled a new dimension to its ecosystem by rolling out Telegram Stories to its user base. This development marked a significant milestone in the platform's evolution, allowing users to engage in a more ephemeral and spontaneous method of content sharing.

However, a notable distinction emerges – the privilege to post stories is currently granted exclusively to Telegram Premium users.

What makes Telegram Stories different?

Telegram's take on stories holds several key differentiators that set it apart from conventional implementations. Unlike many other platforms, where the editing window for stories is finite, Telegram Stories empowers users with the ability to edit their stories even after posting. This flexibility enables them to refine captions, visibility settings, on-screen text, and more without necessitating the deletion and reposting of content.

Furthermore, privacy is a cornerstone of Telegram Stories. Users have the liberty to tailor the visibility of their stories to specific audience segments. Stories can be configured to be viewable by everyone, limited to contacts with exceptions, a select group of individuals, or a designated list of close friends. This unique approach to audience targeting enhances the storytelling experience.

How to post a story on Telegram

For those who own a Telegram Premium subscription, Telegram Stories is accessible through a straightforward process:

Update your Telegram app Select Stories from the top of your chat list Tap the camera icon and select ''Create a Story'' Select the visibility of your story by selecting the desired audience: everyone, contacts, selected individuals, or close friends Determine how long your story will be visible. Options range from six hours to permanent display

Review your content and, when satisfied, post your story to share it with your selected audience.

Evolution is a constant in social media platforms. From earlier pioneers like the Vine app and Youtube to today's popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok, social media changes the way we share moments in our lives.

