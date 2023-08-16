On Snapchat, users recently noticed that the platform's AI, known as My AI, experienced some glitches on Tuesday night. This AI, after having posted a peculiar Story to its profile, deviated from its usual behavior, leading to concerns among users.

Launched globally earlier this year, My AI is Snapchat's response to a more personalized chatbot, designed to simulate friend-like interactions.

This chatbot not only offers recommendations on places to visit or Lenses to explore but also interacts with the Snaps sent by users.

However, in a twist of events, the AI began replying with a repetitive default message to all queries: "Sorry, I encountered a technical issue ?".

On Snapchat, users recently observed some anomalies with the platform's AI, My AI. Beyond its unusual responses in chats, My AI also posted a unique Story on its profile – a rare occurrence given it was its first and only such post.

guys I’m not fucking kidding the Snapchat ai posted my fucking wall. I’m fucking scared. What do I do?! The ai is never busy and suddenly it’s busy for EVERYONE. pic.twitter.com/qXiAhoKn57 — rando.fightzzzz (@ihavenonamelma0) August 16, 2023

Media outlet Mashable attempted to view this elusive Story, but it had already been removed. Nevertheless, video snippets shared by Snapchat users on other social platforms revealed that the Story had a brief runtime of just about one second. The visual depicted a flat beige expanse with the upper section showcasing another light, flat shade. This led to widespread speculation among users, with many hypothesizing it might be a representation of a wall meeting a ceiling.

Why did AI post on Snapchat?

Snap's official stance on the matter came shortly after, with a spokesperson acknowledging that My AI did face a temporary outage. They assured users that the issue had been promptly addressed and rectified.

Anyone else’s Snapchat My AI post to their story??? pic.twitter.com/8DNAKe1JXI — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) August 16, 2023

Snapchat users continued to encounter intermittent challenges with My AI even after the purported resolution. For a period, the AI chatbot responded to several user messages with a message stating, "Hey, I'm a bit busy at the moment. Can we catch up later? ?".

my snapchat ai was fine until i mentioned the stories :/// pic.twitter.com/R5vQJcf26V — frankie (@bladeesangel333) August 16, 2023

This left some users perplexed, given the chatbot's primary function is instantaneous interaction. However, this brief disruption didn't last long. Many users soon found that My AI was fully operational again, enabling them to probe the AI about its earlier, unusual Story post.

Don’t trust AI yet

Snapchat's recent encounters with its AI anomalies underscore a broader truth about the world of advanced technologies.

Regardless of the strides we've made in the development of artificial intelligence, these systems, at their core, are intricate mosaics of software and code. Just like any other technological creation, they come with their fair share of vulnerabilities, encompassing glitches, errors, and inherent limitations.

As AI continues to intertwine with our daily lives, it's imperative to approach with a balanced perspective. While they promise efficiency and innovation, it's wise to remember their potential pitfalls. Blind reliance on them, especially for tasks of great significance or sensitivity, may not always yield the outcomes we anticipate.

