Snapchat's My AI posted without permission

Kerem Gülen
Aug 16, 2023
Updated • Aug 16, 2023
Apps
|
0

On Snapchat, users recently noticed that the platform's AI, known as My AI, experienced some glitches on Tuesday night. This AI, after having posted a peculiar Story to its profile, deviated from its usual behavior, leading to concerns among users.

Launched globally earlier this year, My AI is Snapchat's response to a more personalized chatbot, designed to simulate friend-like interactions.

This chatbot not only offers recommendations on places to visit or Lenses to explore but also interacts with the Snaps sent by users.

However, in a twist of events, the AI began replying with a repetitive default message to all queries: "Sorry, I encountered a technical issue ?".

On Snapchat, users recently observed some anomalies with the platform's AI, My AI. Beyond its unusual responses in chats, My AI also posted a unique Story on its profile – a rare occurrence given it was its first and only such post.

Media outlet Mashable attempted to view this elusive Story, but it had already been removed. Nevertheless, video snippets shared by Snapchat users on other social platforms revealed that the Story had a brief runtime of just about one second. The visual depicted a flat beige expanse with the upper section showcasing another light, flat shade. This led to widespread speculation among users, with many hypothesizing it might be a representation of a wall meeting a ceiling.

Why did AI post on Snapchat?

Snap's official stance on the matter came shortly after, with a spokesperson acknowledging that My AI did face a temporary outage. They assured users that the issue had been promptly addressed and rectified.

Snapchat users continued to encounter intermittent challenges with My AI even after the purported resolution. For a period, the AI chatbot responded to several user messages with a message stating, "Hey, I'm a bit busy at the moment. Can we catch up later? ?".

This left some users perplexed, given the chatbot's primary function is instantaneous interaction. However, this brief disruption didn't last long. Many users soon found that My AI was fully operational again, enabling them to probe the AI about its earlier, unusual Story post.

Don’t trust AI yet

Snapchat's recent encounters with its AI anomalies underscore a broader truth about the world of advanced technologies.

Regardless of the strides we've made in the development of artificial intelligence, these systems, at their core, are intricate mosaics of software and code. Just like any other technological creation, they come with their fair share of vulnerabilities, encompassing glitches, errors, and inherent limitations.

Image source: Unsplash

As AI continues to intertwine with our daily lives, it's imperative to approach with a balanced perspective. While they promise efficiency and innovation, it's wise to remember their potential pitfalls. Blind reliance on them, especially for tasks of great significance or sensitivity, may not always yield the outcomes we anticipate.

Advertisement

Related content

Instagram comment and share counts

Instagram is changing its double tap and go formula for content creators
Telegram Stories

Don't stick to boring texts with Telegram Stories
WhatsApp Multi account

The long-awaited WhatsApp Multi Account feature is finally here!
new Instagram like animation

New Instagram like animation is bombarded with criticism
YouTube Vanced not working

Is your YouTube Vanced not working? Here is how to fix it!
Snapchat After Dark

Meet your friends at their unfiltered best with Snapchat After Dark

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved