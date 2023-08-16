Meet Google's new "SGE while browsing" feature

Google has announced its new "SGE while browsing" feature. The largest change to Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) since its introduction will allow the AI to be visible outside of search results and available when you're just surfing the web.

In order to help people better understand and learn from the information they find on the web, Google is releasing a few new changes to its Search Generative Experience (SGE), the company's conversational mode in Search, which has been around for about three months.

Tools to assist you in better grasping and coding information across languages, tools to view meanings of foreign phrases, and an intriguing feature that enables you to use SGE's AI capability while you browse are among the features.

What is SGE while browsing?

The Google app for iOS and Android, as well as Chrome on the desktop, now supports the usage of Google SGE while browsing feature. You may ask Google SGE to provide essential points from a webpage while you are perusing it. Google SGE will thereafter summarize the webpage you are now viewing.

"When you’re researching something new, or looking for an explanation of a concept, you might come across a term you don't understand or just might want more information about. To make this easier, we will soon roll out improvements to our AI-generated responses for various topics or questions related to science, economics, history and more. With this update, you’ll be able to hover over certain words to preview definitions and see related diagrams or images on the topic. From here, you can tap to learn more," the official announcement read.

How to join Google AI search engine trial?

Google's SGE while browsing is not automatic in the sense that users must expressly ask Google to summarize a page before it will take place. Google forbids SGE from working on items behind a paywall while surfing. SGE while browsing won't function if you are using structured data for paywalled content.

AI will help you learn a lot easier

It's not always simple to focus on specific elements when studying the ins and outs of a new issue because you frequently must read lengthy or complex web pages. So starting today, Google is introducing an early Search Labs experiment called "SGE while browsing," which is already accessible in the Google app for Android and iOS and will soon be available in Chrome on desktop.

"Our aim is to test how generative AI can help you navigate information online and get to the core of what you’re looking for even faster," Google added.

