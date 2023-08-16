Your memories have a permanent place now in Google Photos

google photos memories
Martin Brinkmann
Aug 16, 2023
Google
|
2

If you are using Google Photos, the default photos application on most Android phones, you may get the occasional trip down memory lane when the app reminds you about an event that happened years ago.

The feature resurfaces old photos and videos using algorithms that many smartphone-age users may have already forgotten about. The memories disappear immediately after Google Photos resurfaces them on the device.

Starting this week, Google Photos users in the United States will have access to a dedicated Memories tab. Memories provides "curated and organized" sets of media that is curated by AI, according to Google's announcement.

Google Photos users get a "scrapbook-like timeline" when they open the Memories tab, which they may scroll through to explore past events. A tap on an event allows you to check out the attached images and photos.

The new Memory View is coming to Google users from all over the world in the coming months.

Google Photos users may use management features to organize their memories. This begins with a new option to give titles to memories, which don't have one by default. Google's AI suggest titles, but it is up to you to pick a name for a particular memory. These titles improve the feature significantly, as you scroll through lists of dates otherwise.

You may also create memories from scratch and edit those created by AI. Photos and images may be removed or added, and new memories may be saved so that they continue to be available under Memories.

Featured memories continue to be shown to Google Photos users. These are not necessarily found in the dedicated Memories view, but you may save them so that they appear there in the future.

The Memories feature supports a number of additional features that users may find useful:

  1. To hide someone, select Account Profile icon > Photos settings > Memories > Hide people and pets. Note that backup needs to be turned on for that feature.
  2. To hide a date, go to Account Profile icon > Photos settings > Memories > Hide dates.
  3. To customize featured memories, go to Account Profile icon > Photos settings > Memories > Featured memories and uncheck one or more of the following: previous years, recent highlights, themed memories.
  4. To select which types of creation appear as memories, go to Account Profile icon > Photos settings > Memories > Advanced and check/uncheck the following: animations, cinematic photos, collages, color pops, stylized photos.

Google Photos users may turn off the Memories feature entirely by disabling all options under the Featured memories setting. Those who like the feature may find the new dedicated memories tab in Google Photos useful, as it turns them from a fleeting look back in time into a permanent option. Success and failure depends on the selection process of the AI, which may vary significantly from one user to another.

Now You: do you use Google Photos?

Summary
Your memories have a permanent place now in Google Photos
Article Name
Your memories have a permanent place now in Google Photos
Description
Starting this week, Google Photos users in the United States will have access to a dedicated Memories tab to look at past images and videos.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

sge while browsing

Meet Google's new "SGE while browsing" feature
pixel watch 2 leaks

Pixel Watch 2 leaks reveal key specs
Google AI-powered Search Generative Experience

Google's plan on enriching search with images, videos, and context
Google private contact info alert notification

No gateway from Google to those who want to access your personal information
Google inactive account deletion

Take a last look at your unused Google accounts
MOVEit

Google: 0-Day vulnerabilities down in 2022, but still higher than average

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on August 16, 2023 at 6:43 am
    Reply

    Nope.

    Why should I provide them with data to make profit from for free?

    1. Anonymous said on August 16, 2023 at 9:01 am
      Reply

      Why whine about it? Creating an account and uploading photos is a choice. Nobody is forcing you.

      Yes, Google could make their data sharing more transparent and give you a clearer idea what you are trading for their ‘free’ product. The same could be said for most other tech companies.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved