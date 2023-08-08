Pixel Watch 2 leaks reveal key specs

Google is working to improve its smartwatch and beat other tech giants in the industry. Recent Pixel Watch 2 leaks revealed some of the key specs, including a brand new UWB feature that might help the users in various ways.

According to Android Authority, Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC will power the next-generation Pixel Watch. This chip is built on Samsung's 4nm node and features four Cortex-A53 cores that can run at up to 1.7GHz. According to the source, the original Pixel Watch is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9110, hence, the upcoming model should outperform its predecessor in terms of performance and economy.

Pixel Watch 2 leaks

Pixel Watch 2 leaks: Key specs

The upgraded processor should enhance the efficiency of the Google Pixel Watch 2, which, when combined with a slightly larger battery (306 mAh vs. 294 mAh), could result in improved battery life than the first-generation Pixel Watch.

According to the report, the Google Pixel Watch 2 will have enormous black bezels like its predecessor. Still, the wristwatch will include a 1.2" circular OLED screen with a 384x384-pixel resolution obtained from Samsung Display rather than BOE.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will ship with Android 13-based Wear OS 4 with dynamic theming and support for seamless upgrades, a first for a wristwatch. The Pixel Watch 2 will also include ultra-wideband (UWB), which might be used for precise device detection, automobile unlocking with Digital automobile Key, and smooth multimedia transfer to a docked Pixel Tablet or a potential UWB-enabled Nest speaker.

As previously stated, the first-generation Pixel Watch was critically panned due to its insufficient battery life. While the new, efficient SoC should already offset this, Google is also boosting battery capacity marginally. The Pixel Watch 2 has a 306mAh (typical) battery. The original Pixel Watch was rated at 294mAh, therefore, this is a 4% increase.

Pixel Watch 2 could launch in India

The Pixel Watch was not released in India last year, but that may change this year since the regulatory e-labels for the Pixel Watch 2 variants (G4TSL, GC3G8, GD2WG) now have an entry for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It remains to be seen if Google will spread the availability of its wristwatch to other nations.

