Google's plan on enriching search with images, videos, and context

Google AI-powered Search Generative Experience
Emre Çitak
Aug 5, 2023
Updated • Aug 4, 2023
Google
|
2

Traditionally, Google's search algorithm excelled at finding and presenting relevant links based on user queries. However, Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE)  represents a paradigm shift.

It's no longer about simply matching keywords to websites but about creating comprehensive summaries that include images, videos, and contextual information.

This shift is Google's response to the modern user's demand for quicker, richer, and more engaging search results.

Google AI-powered Search Generative Experience
Google is working on bringing AI-powered Search Generative Experience to a wide number of users - Image courtesy of Google

Google's visual revolution

One of the key enhancements brought by SGE is the integration of multimedia elements into search results. If you've enabled the AI-based SGE in Search Labs, you're likely noticing a shift towards more dynamic and colorful summaries at the top of your search outcomes. This is where images and videos come into play.

For instance, a search on fixing household appliances might now present you with a video snippet showcasing the solution within the search summary. This integration of videos from platforms like YouTube has been a gradual process, but it's now gaining momentum.

Contextualizing information

But SGE is not just about aesthetics; context is equally important. Google understands that relevancy isn't limited to the query itself; it extends to the recency of information. To address this, SGE now displays the publish dates of articles in the summary box.

This feature gives users a quick understanding of how recent the information is, thereby enhancing the decision-making process.

Read alsoHow to join Google AI search engine trial

Google AI-powered Search Generative Experience
SGE is able to give simple and explanatory answers to complex questions - Screenshot from Google

The challenge of synthesis

Creating this synthesis of information isn't without challenges. Google's task has shifted from being a link aggregator to generating meaningful content. This means that the AI behind SGE is not only curating links but also synthesizing answers to complex queries.

For example, if you're wondering about a peculiar noise your dryer is making, SGE might link you to a specific moment in a video where that noise is explained. This level of contextual detail represents a significant leap in search technology.

Yet, this transformation is not without its complexities. The integration of AI-generated summaries and multimedia elements prompts questions about the future of the web.

How will traditional search results fare in this new landscape?

What implications does this shift hold for content creators and consumers alike?

As Google continues to refine SGE, it's a journey into uncharted territories that both excites and challenges the conventional norms of online information discovery.

Featured image credit: Image by Freepik.

Advertisement

Related content

Google private contact info alert notification

No gateway from Google to those who want to access your personal information
Google inactive account deletion

Take a last look at your unused Google accounts
MOVEit

Google: 0-Day vulnerabilities down in 2022, but still higher than average
Google salary data leak

Google salary data leak shows why Alphabet is so powerful
google ar game, SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

The new Google AR game SPACE INVADERS: World Defense is out
MusicLM, Google Music AI

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on August 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm
    Reply

    “Traditionally, Google’s search algorithm excelled at finding and presenting relevant links based on user queries”
    And on user histories.

  2. Benjamin said on August 5, 2023 at 4:49 pm
    Reply

    Google limits search results geographically about anything commercial, be that large or small enterprises/businesses, made within the boundaries of Switzerland thereby protecting Swiss operations from outside competition. It is almost impossible to find results from outside Switzerland even if one lives right at the border say of France. Sometimes the search results are no more than 2-3 pages. Google has become almost useless for the people at home looking for alternatives often and unfortunately for political aspects as well.A headquarter of that corporation is located in Zurich, Switzerland and this is probably just a small favor

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved