No gateway from Google to those who want to access your personal information

Google private contact info alert notification
Emre Çitak
Aug 4, 2023
Updated • Aug 4, 2023
Google
Google, as the world's most popular search engine, helps users find relevant information quickly. However, sometimes personal contact information, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses, may unintentionally appear in search results. This can be concerning and dangerous.

The good news is that there are ways to remove this information from Google's search results. When someone publishes content containing your personal contact information on a website or blog,

Google's web crawler indexes that page, making it appear in search results. Although, Google does not publish this information itself; rather, it acts as a medium to display relevant search results based on users' queries. The responsibility lies with the website owners who publish such information without your explicit consent.

Google private contact info alert notification
Google has taken a step to ensure your online security - Image courtesy of Google

Google private contact info alert announced

Google has introduced a new feature to help users find and remove their personal contact information from its search results. The feature is part of the "Results About You" dashboard, which was initially rolled out in September last year.

With this update, Google now sends notifications to users when it identifies their address, phone number, or email on the web. This allows users to review the information and request its removal from Google Search.

As of the latest update, this feature is currently rolling out in the United States in English and Google plans to expand its availability to other countries and languages in the near future.

How to use Google Results About You

To access this feature, users can go to the "Results About You" dashboard on their mobile or web version of Google.

Once they input their personal information, the dashboard will automatically display websites containing matches of that information. Users can then review each webpage and submit a request to remove it.

