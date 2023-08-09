NVIDIA GH200 superchip will soon reinvent AI

NVIDIA GH200 superchip
Emre Çitak
Aug 9, 2023
Hardware
|
0

NVIDIA's GH200 Grace Hopper superchip is in the works and set to change the way artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) work.

This advanced chip, equipped with HBM3e memory technology, signifies a remarkable leap in AI capabilities. By blending GPU and CPU prowess, the GH200 aims to cater to the demanding landscape of generative AI workloads.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has underscored the GH200's exceptional potential to address the escalating demands of generative AI workloads. The incorporation of improved memory technology, bandwidth, and server design positions the GH200 as a catalyst for AI innovation.

Huang's vision envisions the GH200 as a solution to bridge the gap between burgeoning AI requirements and the computational resources needed to fulfill them.

NVIDIA GH200 superchip
NVIDIA GH200 superchip is expected to open the door to many innovations, especially in AI technology - Image courtesy of NVIDIA

NVIDIA GH200 superchip will include an HBM3e memory

NVIDIA's recent revelation of an updated variant of the NVIDIA GH200 superchip has sparked considerable interest within the tech community. This unveiling took place at SIGGRAPH, where the chip's enhanced features, particularly its utilization of HBM3e memory, took center stage.

The infusion of this memory technology is designed to substantially amplify the performance of the GH200, making it an instrumental player in the realm of generative AI tasks.

An ambitious name in the competitive HPC market

NVIDIA GH200 is strategically positioned to rule the competitive HPC market. By synergizing the strengths of both GPU and CPU components, this platform offers a comprehensive solution to address the complex computing requirements of modern AI workloads.

This holistic approach positions the GH200 as a versatile powerhouse capable of tackling a myriad of computational challenges.

NVIDIA GH200 superchip
NVIDIA GH200 superchip combines Grace CPU and Hopper GPU - Screenshot from NVIDIA whitepaper

What is GH200 capable of?

The GH200 arrives with a set of impressive specifications that underpin its exceptional capabilities. At its core, the GH200 boasts 72 Arm Neoverse V2 CPU cores, accompanied by up to 480GB LPDDR5X (ECC) memory. The GPU component comprises 132 GPU Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) and 528 GPU Tensor Cores, demonstrating the chip's potency in AI processing.

Notably, the physical GPU memory is expandable from 96GB to a substantial 144GB through the incorporation of HBM3e memory technology.

Read alsoNvidia hits $1 trillion valuation riding AI wave.

Wait for it...

While the GH200 with HBM3 memory is currently in production, NVIDIA has its sights set on the future with the introduction of the GH200 version featuring HBM3e memory.

The timeline for this evolution is set for Q2 2024, emphasizing NVIDIA's commitment to pushing the limits of AI and HPC capabilities.

Advertisement

Related content

Intel rebranding

Intel's latest graphics driver includes Telemetry
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld design

Lenovo is reportedly working on a PC gaming handheld called the Legion Go
CPU fan error

Are you getting a CPU fan error? Here is how to fix it!
Nvidia RTX 4060 TI 16GB

RTX 4060 Ti 16GB aims for the best in the mid-segment
New European Union law requires smartphones, laptops to have easily replaceable batteries

New European Union law requires smartphones, laptops to have easily replaceable batteries

Is there a cheap Vision Pro alternative?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved