Baldur's Gate 3 has become one of the most popular games in a very short amount of time, and the Nvidia 536.99 update was pretty much released to increase the popular title's optimization. However, a couple more games will have better optimization with the new update.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released from early access on PC last week and quickly surpassed the majority of the top-played titles on Steam. While many people have already invested dozens of hours into the huge universe built by Larian Studios, Nvidia recommends that users update this driver to take advantage of its "additional optimizations and enhancements." The company did not specify the nature of these upgrades.

Nvidia released a new driver update for its graphics cards today, which includes compatibility for one of the year's most popular titles. The GeForce Game Ready 536.99 WHQL-certified driver adds official support for Baldur's Gate 3, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Gord to the lineup. The Intel graphics driver for Baldur's Gate 3 was released last week. AMD's camp has not yet responded.

Nvidia 536.99 update brought optimization to three titles

BG3 player count is close to a million now, but luckily, Nvidia included a couple more games in the list. This means that Baldur's Gate 3 is not the only title that will offer better gaming experience after the Nvidida 536.99 update.

Optimized games

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Gord

Games with optimized GFE settings

Exoprimal

Jagged Alliance 3

Lost Judgment

Portal: Prelude RTX

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Remnant 2

Nvidia released the patch notes, and you can find the detailed document here. Below are the summarized official release notes by Nvidia:

Fixed Gaming Bugs

[Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]

[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]

[GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]

[Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545]

Fixed General Bugs

[Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618]

How to download Nvidia 536.99

It is not one of those "huge" updates, so it is pretty easy to download and install it. You can use the GeForce Experience app to install the app easily but using the old methods is still an option too. Below you will find a step-by-step guide on how to download Nvidia 536.99:

Open your web browser. Go to this link. Click Download. Click Download again. Install the update.

