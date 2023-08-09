BG3 player count: Baldur's Gate 3 players take the game to the top

The recent MMORPG title took the gaming world by storm, and it is currently the most popular game on the market. Baldur's Gate 3 players are enjoying their time, but how many of them are there? Let's take a look at the BG3 player count and see the game's success statistically.

People didn't expect Baldur's Gate 3 to do so well when it first came out. It's not just selling a lot, but players and game experts also really like it. On Steam, lots of players are playing Baldur's Gate 3 all at the same time, and the BG3 player count says it all. Currently, Baldur's Gate 3 players are loyal to the title, but it is still up in the air what will happen in the upcoming months and years.

BG3 player count: How many concurrent Baldur's Gate 3 players are there?

The game's peak concurrent player count on Steam is currently 814,466. This is an incredible number for a game that has only been out for a few weeks. To put it into perspective, the previous game from Larian Studios, Divinity: Original Sin II, only reached a peak of 90,000 concurrent players.

Larian Studios caught a huge success

The success of Baldur's Gate 3 is a major win for Larian Studios. It shows that there is a huge appetite for this type of game, and it will hopefully encourage other developers to create more ambitious RPGs. It also indicates well the future of Baldur's Gate 3. With such a large and dedicated player base, Larian Studios will have the resources to continue developing the game for years to come.

Baldur's Gate 3 was being worked on for three years before it was fully released. The company that made it, Larian Studios, didn't know that so many people would want to play it immediately. The boss of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, talked to a PC Gamer and said they were worried that too many people would play it early and then not want to play it later when it's finished.

The incredible journey of Baldur's Gate 3 has a broader impact, especially on smaller game developers. It's showing them that even if they don't have a massive budget or huge marketing campaigns, they can still create something that captures players' hearts. This success story serves as a reminder that innovation, passion, and dedication can lead to remarkable results, even against the odds.

What is next for Baldur's Gate 3?

The boss of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, talked about the success of Baldur's Gate 3. He said, "It’s a little bit slower than we expected because the events of the last couple years have slowed down development for everybody, but this is what we want to do: Make these multiplayer systems-driven RPGs and bring them to you in an immersive manner, which means bringing them to you in a cinematic way. [With Baldur’s Gate 3], we took the next step on that road, and we’ll continue building on that. That’s what we want to do."

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available for PC users, but the span will expand in the upcoming months. It is expected that the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be available in September, but Xbox users might need to wait until 2024.

