Is 2024 the year for a new Nintendo Switch console?

According to latest reports, a new Nintendo Switch console will be released in 2024.

Insiders familiar with the Zelda developer's next-generation console informed VGC that the device would be portable, much like the Switch, but further details remain undisclosed for now.

Nintendo, on its part, has been quite discreet about the future evolution of its gaming devices, often steering clear of specifics when queried. For instance, earlier this summer, when shareholders asked whether the Switch, launched in 2017, was nearing its product life cycle end, President Shuntaro Furukawa chose to talk about the lifespan of its games, rather than hinting at a potential replacement console.

While the Switch has sold over 125 million units, its growth has plateaued in the past year. The console has had a challenging time supporting some recent major releases such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, 2023's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom proved that the current Nintendo Switch console can still produce a Game of the Year contender with impressive graphics and solid performance.

A new Nintendo Switch console might make waves in 2024

VGC's proposed launch window coincides with a Nikkei report from earlier this year, which indicated a similar timeline based on Nintendo's ongoing discussions with component suppliers. Furthermore, Nintendo mentioned in a May earnings call that there are no major new hardware updates planned before the end of its 2023 fiscal year in April 2024.

Despite the company's tight-lipped approach, sources informed VGC that Nintendo is developing a console that might feature an LCD screen, not the more luxurious OLED, in an effort to reduce costs. This new Nintendo Switch console might also support physical games via a cartridge slot, according to VGC. However, the sources did not specify if the prospective new console would be backward compatible with Switch games, a significant advantage for those who have invested a lot of money in their current Switch game collections.

Would you buy a new Switch?

From the information provided, this new wave of next-gen Nintendo rumours seems quite different from what fans have been expecting so far.

The rumor of a new Nintendo Switch console in 2024, while exciting, raises many questions and draws attention to the changing landscape of gaming technology. Nintendo’s president's focus on the longevity of their software hints at an interesting paradigm shift in the gaming industry. Are we transitioning to an era where hardware lifespans extend, and software becomes the driving force of innovation?

The current Switch, despite facing challenges with new game releases, has shown resilience. But what does this say about the future of the console? Is there room for a Nintendo Switch Pro in 2024, and if so, what features should it bring to ensure it complements the existing ecosystem

