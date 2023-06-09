Meet Nitro Deck: Game-changing Nintendo Switch accessory

CRKD, a new contender in the field of video game hardware, unveils its groundbreaking accessory for the popular Nintendo Switch console. Known as the Nitro Deck, this stunning controller grip not only serves as a replacement for Joy-Cons but also elevates the gaming experience to unprecedented heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its sleek design, ergonomic shell, and replaceable joysticks, the Nitro Deck aims to address the persistent issue of "stick drift" and provide gamers with unparalleled precision and responsiveness.

You can choose your own Nitro Deck style

The Nitro Deck doesn't just excel in functionality; it also boasts an impressive range of eye-catching designs to cater to diverse gaming preferences.

Recently showcased by IGN as part of the highly anticipated Summer of Gaming 2023 event, this accessory comes in seven captivating variations.

Among them, two crystal-colored shells, created in collaboration with Limited Run Games, capture attention with their distinctive allure.

Fans of retro gaming will be delighted by the Nitro Deck design inspired by the iconic SNES console. However, the true gem of the collection is the Nitro Deck featuring the beloved GameCube controller's iconic color scheme.

These latter two designs, known as the ''Nostalgic Collection'' evoke fond memories and cater to gamers seeking a nostalgic throwback. For those who prefer a more traditional aesthetic, classic black or grey options are also available. Regardless of your choice, the Nitro Deck's visual appeal is sure to impress.

Nitro Deck will offer a premium gaming experience

During an exclusive interview with IGN host Akeem Lawanson, Jack Guinchard, co-creator of the Nitro Deck, emphasized the team's dedication to delivering a truly premium product that prioritizes both comfort and the overall gaming experience.

Guinchard revealed that the Nitro Deck was meticulously designed to offer an ergonomic grip, ensuring optimal comfort even during prolonged gaming sessions. This commitment to comfort is a testament to CRKD's understanding of gamers' needs.

Moreover, the Nitro Deck sets a new standard in precision control with its promise of "zero stick drift." This common issue plaguing many controllers has been addressed with innovative hall effect thumbsticks, guaranteeing seamless and accurate control in every gaming session.

Furthermore, the Nitro Deck's ultra-low latency connection, established through a direct USB-C connection, ensures minimal input lag, allowing gamers to enjoy smooth and responsive gameplay.

You can pre-order your Nitro Deck now

The excitement continues to build as pre-orders for the Nitro Deck are now open on CRKD's official website.

The Nitro Deck is priced competitively, with options starting at $59.99 for the deck alone, and $89.99 for the deck bundled with a convenient carry case.

While the anticipated shipping date is set for September 18th, it's worth noting that currently, the Nitro Deck is exclusively available in the United States and Canada, unless you opt for the crystal-colored shells from Limited Run Games.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your own Nitro Deck and elevate your Nintendo Switch gaming experience to unprecedented heights!

Advertisement