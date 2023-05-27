Check out the new PlayStation earbuds

PlayStation earbuds
Onur Demirkol
May 27, 2023
Updated • May 25, 2023
Sony surprised everyone with its new device at the PlayStation event. Apart from the upcoming games, the company has also announced its new PlayStation earbuds designed for PS5 and PC gaming.

There were many announcements made at the PlayStation Showcase Event, including some of the company's firsts. Sony revealed its first-ever wireless earbuds that will be supported on different platforms.

The PlayStation wireless earphones are designed for the PS5 and PC, according to Jim Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and they "simultaneously connect to smartphones via Bluetooth." Additionally, he stated that "new wireless technology will deliver lossless audio with low latency, giving you outstanding sound quality while you're playing."

Later this year, according to Sony, the earbuds will have "new wireless technology developed by SIE" that will enable them to transmit lossless sound with less latency.

The company decided not to disclose too much information about the earbuds but details will be announced in the coming months. Sony has a long history of developing wireless earbuds and the WF-1000XM4 model is considered one of the best ANC earbuds for many people.

As seen in the images, the earbuds have a similar design with PlayStation 5, just like the upcoming Project Q gaming handheld device.

PlayStation earbuds
Sony PlayStation earbuds

PlayStation earbuds and Project Q

Sony revealed some of its upcoming gaming titles that created excitement among fans but the show didn't end there. PlayStation earbuds and Project Q were two device announcements at the event.

With its newest console, "Project Q," PlayStation is bringing back the handheld gaming era. Sony last unveiled a portable gaming device in 2011.

Sadly, Project Q won't be identical to earlier gaming handhelds. The Project Q portable gadget can only stream games from a PlayStation 5 through Wi-Fi or remote play; it cannot play games natively. It has all the conventional PlayStation buttons as well as movable triggers, haptic feedback, and a similar appearance to the DualSense.

