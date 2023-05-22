Get ready for the next-gen Logitech gaming products

logitech gaming
Onur Demirkol
May 22, 2023
Misc
|
1

Logitech is getting ready to reveal its next-gen gaming products, and the company may have accidentally leaked its upcoming gaming mouse, Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless.

One of the most popular gaming peripheral companies in the world, Logitech, will reveal its new products on May 24. The company shared a video on Twitter with a caption that said, "Hear more." It is believed to be the new gaming headset, but it looks like we will be seeing more from the company in two days.

Rumors say that the G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse will be the protagonist of the event, but we will also see other peripherals like a keyboard, headset, and mousepad. According to GizmoChina, the upcoming mouse was accidentally leaked on its Taobao product page, but then the listing was taken down immediately.

The new Logitech G Pro X (GPX) wireless gaming mouse is rumored to weigh just 49 grams, but this is unconfirmed. With a 35K Hero sensor, an 8 kHz LIGHTSPEED wireless polling rate, and Lightforce hybrid switches, it is rumored to offer performance and responsiveness that are unmatched. Logitech is expected to tease its upcoming product line with more videos in the next 28 hours, and the official announcement will be made on May 24.

Logitech has shifted gears

The company has been on a roll lately as it also launched its latest gaming handheld device in Europe last week. Between May 22 and June 22, major nations like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland will gradually make the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld available to gamers throughout Europe. Other important nations include Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

The highly anticipated console is now available for order on the Logitech website with a price tag of €359 or £329, despite the fact that the Logitech G Cloud gaming portable has not yet hit the shops.

Advertisement

Related content

OpenAI CEO highlights AI's threat to election integrity

China bans Micron chips over security concerns

Explained: How does wireless charging work?
How long does Tesla battery last and how to improve it?

How long does Tesla battery last and how to improve it?
iPhone speaker not working

iPhone speaker not working: How to fix it

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti unveiled, starting at $299

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. gfd said on May 22, 2023 at 10:10 am
    Reply

    more powerplay stuff? or is that killed.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved