Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld launches in Europe

Logitech, a leading tech company, is making a significant stride in the handheld gaming console market with the launch of its highly anticipated Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld. This cutting-edge device is specifically designed to cater to the growing community of cloud gaming enthusiasts and is set to hit the European market in the coming weeks.

Alongside the launch, Logitech is actively pushing software updates to ensure optimal performance and continued improvements for the Logitech G Cloud.

Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld price and availability in Europe

Gamers across Europe can look forward to the gradual availability of the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld between May 22 and June 22 in key countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

Although the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld has not yet hit the shelves, the highly anticipated console is now available for order on the Logitech website.

With a price tag of €359 or £329, the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld offers a compelling option for those seeking high-quality cloud gaming experiences. While its retail price in the United States stands at $349, it is often available on sale for a discounted price of $299, further enhancing its appeal to American consumers.

Check out its launch trailer from the Logitech G Twitter account below.

Exclusive bonuses for European customers

To sweeten the deal for European customers, Logitech is offering exclusive bonuses with the purchase of the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld. Buyers will enjoy a generous six-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to the extensive library of games available through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Additionally, customers will receive a one-month subscription to the Priority tier of Nvidia GeForce Now, as well as a one-month subscription to Shadow PC, expanding their gaming possibilities and options.

Built for cloud gaming

Upon its initial announcement in September 2022, the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld sparked some skepticism among gaming enthusiasts. Priced at $350, it raised questions about the value proposition of a portable Android console that lacked popular titles like Zelda or the capability to play PC games on the go, features offered by competitors such as the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck. However, a closer look reveals the Logitech G Cloud's distinct purpose.

Designed with cloud gaming in mind, the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld comes pre-loaded with essential apps like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It is important to note that Logitech explicitly states on its website that a separate cloud subscription service is required for the console to function as intended.

In addition to cloud gaming, the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld can also serve as a remote-play device, enabling users who own an Xbox or PlayStation to extend their gaming experiences beyond the confines of their living rooms. Furthermore, it provides the capability to stream and play PC games from a gaming PC, catering to a broader range of gaming preferences.

Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld specs and design

The Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld features a sleek design, showcasing a touchscreen surrounded by gamepad controls. Striking a delicate balance between power and practicality, the device prioritizes a seamless cloud gaming experience without unnecessary frills. It eschews a powerful APU, extensive internal storage, and cooling fans.

Here is a summary of Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld specs:

7-inch 1080p touchscreen display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G system-on-a-chip

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expandable storage

USB-C port

3.5mm headphone jack

Integrated speakers and microphones

Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 5 support

Pre-loaded with Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming apps

Supports remote play for Xbox and PlayStation consoles

Can stream and play PC games from a gaming PC

Lightweight design, weighing approximately 463g

Continuous software updates for enhanced features and performance

Official partnership with Shadow PC for seamless integration and support

Enhanced gaming experience through software updates

In a testament to their commitment to user satisfaction, Logitech has been diligently releasing software updates for the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld to enhance the gaming experience and introduce new features.

These updates have brought valuable additions such as virtual button mapping for touch-based mobile games, customizable sensitivity and dead zone settings for the analog sticks and L2/R2 triggers, and official support for Shadow PC, a popular cloud computing service.

