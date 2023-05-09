MyLand.Earth launches the Metaverse revolution

MyLand.Earth has launched the first 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, enabling individual users and enterprises to set up their Metaverse presence quickly. This platform offers a digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership, positioning MyLand.Earth as a leader in Earth-based 3D/VR Web3 Technology. The platform has released 3D templates to level the field and provide ordinary online users, gamers, and content creators with 3D visual models to create Metaverse content.

The platform-based 3D scene templates of art galleries, expo showrooms, retail stores, and 3D offices with conference rooms, etc., can be placed in any location around the world for platform members to set up their Metaverse business presence quickly. The release of 3D templates also minimizes the cost and entry barrier for entrepreneurs to establish their Web3 business presence.

An immersive experience for online users

MyLand.Earth platform users will assign these 3D templates from the library to any location in the 3D world map on the platform. With these 3D scene templates, users will be able to build their virtual environments by simply uploading their own digital content. The templates will accept a wide range of content that can be digital images, animation, video, or 3D objects, all of which are supported by MyLand.Earth Metaverse Engine.

MyLand.Earth is designed to provide online users with a seamless, immersive experience that will allow them to create their own virtual environments quickly and easily. The platform is also positioned to appeal to a wide range of audiences, including gaming enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and investors looking to participate in the Metaverse market.

MyLand.Earth's platform-based 3D scene templates of art galleries, expo showrooms, retail stores, and 3D offices with conference rooms can be placed in any location around the world. This feature enables entrepreneurs and corporations to penetrate multiple international markets with their localized marketing campaigns and expos 3D models launched on MyLand.Earth in all major cities.

With the MyLand.Earth platform's library of 3D templates, members will be able to host their Metaverse events, list real-life properties for sale on the market, and provide a never-before immersive product experience for online users with an extraordinary verisimilitude. Enterprises may also simultaneously have their corporate product launches or events in various languages in multiple locations around the world on the platform's 3D world map.

MyLand.Earth has a lot to offfer

In addition to offering 3D templates and immersive experiences, MyLand.Earth has also launched its Metaverse games, such as treasure hunt and Metaverse Casino, with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and online traffic for its members' 3D business presences. These games are designed to attract today's mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency.

MyLand.Earth presents NFT and Metaverse investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a pre-IEO token offer (Initial Exchange Offer) to assure members' equity growth. Starting on June 28, 2023, the anniversary day of the MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform Launch, Metaverse land ownership of MyLand.Earth allows land NFT investors to participate in the fast-growing global Metaverse market at all levels.

Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing

