MyLand.Earth launches the Metaverse revolution

Emre Çitak
May 9, 2023
Misc
|
0

MyLand.Earth has launched the first 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, enabling individual users and enterprises to set up their Metaverse presence quickly. This platform offers a digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership, positioning MyLand.Earth as a leader in Earth-based 3D/VR Web3 Technology. The platform has released 3D templates to level the field and provide ordinary online users, gamers, and content creators with 3D visual models to create Metaverse content.

The platform-based 3D scene templates of art galleries, expo showrooms, retail stores, and 3D offices with conference rooms, etc., can be placed in any location around the world for platform members to set up their Metaverse business presence quickly. The release of 3D templates also minimizes the cost and entry barrier for entrepreneurs to establish their Web3 business presence.

An immersive experience for online users

MyLand.Earth platform users will assign these 3D templates from the library to any location in the 3D world map on the platform. With these 3D scene templates, users will be able to build their virtual environments by simply uploading their own digital content. The templates will accept a wide range of content that can be digital images, animation, video, or 3D objects, all of which are supported by MyLand.Earth Metaverse Engine.

MyLand.Earth is designed to provide online users with a seamless, immersive experience that will allow them to create their own virtual environments quickly and easily. The platform is also positioned to appeal to a wide range of audiences, including gaming enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and investors looking to participate in the Metaverse market.

MyLand.Earth's platform-based 3D scene templates of art galleries, expo showrooms, retail stores, and 3D offices with conference rooms can be placed in any location around the world. This feature enables entrepreneurs and corporations to penetrate multiple international markets with their localized marketing campaigns and expos 3D models launched on MyLand.Earth in all major cities.

MyLand 3D Earth Metaverse
MyLand 3D Earth Metaverse has nearly every aspect of our daily lives in the virtual world - Image courtesy of MyLand Metaverse

With the MyLand.Earth platform's library of 3D templates, members will be able to host their Metaverse events, list real-life properties for sale on the market, and provide a never-before immersive product experience for online users with an extraordinary verisimilitude. Enterprises may also simultaneously have their corporate product launches or events in various languages in multiple locations around the world on the platform's 3D world map.

MyLand.Earth has a lot to offfer

In addition to offering 3D templates and immersive experiences, MyLand.Earth has also launched its Metaverse games, such as treasure hunt and Metaverse Casino, with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and online traffic for its members' 3D business presences. These games are designed to attract today's mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency.

MyLand.Earth presents NFT and Metaverse investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a pre-IEO token offer (Initial Exchange Offer) to assure members' equity growth. Starting on June 28, 2023, the anniversary day of the MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform Launch, Metaverse land ownership of MyLand.Earth allows land NFT investors to participate in the fast-growing global Metaverse market at all levels.

Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing

Advertisement

Related content

Steve Wozniak warns about AI dangers

Linux in the forecast as Intel preps for Meteor Lake-S launch
When is AC Milan vs. Inter

When is AC Milan vs. Inter: How to watch online
Lakers vs Warriors 2

How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 in 2023 from Anywhere in the World

Twitter considers affordable verification plan for businesses

Caktus Ransomware creates a thorny situation in the internet

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved