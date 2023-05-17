Logitech and iFixit partner to reduce e-waste

Logitech has joined forces with iFixit, renowned experts in DIY repairs, to address the pressing issue of electronic waste and provide customers with the tools and resources necessary to repair their out-of-warranty Logitech hardware. This exciting collaboration aims to offer official spare parts, batteries, and comprehensive repair guides for select Logitech products through iFixit, starting this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

By empowering individuals to repair their devices and reducing unnecessary e-waste, Logitech and iFixit are taking significant strides toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

Supporting self-repairs

The partnership between Logitech and iFixit signifies a shared commitment to empowering customers to take control of their devices and extend their lifespan. The forthcoming iFixit Logitech Repair Hub will serve as a centralized platform, housing all the components and tools required for repairs.

Customers will have the flexibility to purchase individual spare parts as needed or opt for comprehensive "Fix Kits" that provide everything necessary to complete the repair, from specialized tools to precision bit sets. This comprehensive approach ensures that customers have access to the resources they need to successfully repair their Logitech devices and avoid unnecessary e-waste.

Expanding availability

Logitech recognizes the importance of providing comprehensive support across its product range. The collaboration with iFixit will begin by offering spare parts for Logitech's popular MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models, catering to a wide user base. However, the companies have plans to gradually expand the range of supported products, ensuring that customers can access genuine replacement parts and repair guides for a broader selection of Logitech hardware.

The iFixit repair hub already includes a variety of Logitech products, such as webcams, keyboards, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and gaming peripherals. While some listings may currently serve as placeholders, others feature detailed repair guides, demonstrating the potential for further collaborative efforts and expanding repair support in the future.

Tackling e-waste

Logitech's partnership with iFixit is rooted in the shared goal of addressing the growing e-waste crisis. As electronic devices become increasingly disposable, the global e-waste problem continues to escalate. By encouraging customers to repair and maintain their Logitech devices, Logitech aims to divert these products from ending up in landfills. The partnership seeks to empower individuals to take an active role in reducing electronic waste by extending the lifespan of their devices through self-repairs.

Prakash Arunkundrum, Logitech's Chief Operating Officer, emphasizes the significance of providing consumers with self-repair options, stating, "More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products".

Advertisement