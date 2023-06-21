Kick vs. Twitch: Which one is the better option?

If you watch or stream live gaming videos, you might be wondering which platform—Kick or Twitch—is ideal for you. Both systems provide comparable services, but there are also some significant variations between them that could influence your choice. Based on different factors like streamer—revenue split, we will take a look at the Kick vs. Twitch duel!

The big "Kick vs. Twitch" duel

Since Twitch launched in 2011, many features have been incorporated into the website. Since Kick is still in beta, it lacks many of the functions and resources that Twitch offers streamers.

Kick is still in its early stages but has already drawn some well-known streamers, including Amouranth and xQc. Given that other streaming platforms like Mixer have attempted and failed in the past to maintain their initial momentum, it remains to be seen whether or not it will be able to divert enough of a streamer and viewer base away from Twitch.

Pay for creators

How much money streamers may generate from their content is one of the most crucial considerations. In this aspect, Kick asserts that it provides a significantly better value than Twitch. Kick gives streamers a staggering 95% of the subscription income, in contrast to Twitch, which distributes the subscription income 70/30 with most streamers.

Through its contribution service called Kicks, Kick also permits streamers to keep 100% of the tips they get from viewers. As a result, streamers on Kick may be able to make significantly more money than those on Twitch with the same number of followers and subscribers.

Viewership

When comparing the two sites in terms of the cumulative views they accrue over time, Twitch comes out on top. Twitch has grown past the expectations of its own creators since the platform has been operational for more than ten years.

Given that Kick is still a young company and its decision to sign controversial figures raises questions about residual misgivings, this issue also requires more thought because it will eventually damage the viability of the platform.

Gambling

As some streamers have been accused of advocating or indulging in unethical or illegal gambling activities on their shows, gambling has grown to be a contentious subject in the streaming community. Users are not permitted to provide links or affiliate codes to websites that provide slots, roulette, or dice games since Twitch has taken a hard stance on the matter. Additionally, Twitch forbids streamers from promoting gambling websites that lack proper consumer protection or are not licensed in their country of residence.

Additionally, Twitch forbids streamers from streaming on websites that lack local authorization. When it comes to streaming gambling, Kick has laxer rules. While it is forbidden to gamble with other users, streamers may be able to broadcast online poker and blackjack, depending on local laws.

