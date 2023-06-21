How to stream on Kick: Everything you need to know

Kick.com has become well-known for its commitment to providing creators with a welcoming environment that deviates from the rules of other live-streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Today, we will show you how to stream on Kick.

You may have heard of Kick, a live-streaming service that debuted a couple of months ago, if you're looking for a new platform to stream your content. Kick is a rival to Twitch, the leading streaming site, although it has some benefits for streamers, including laxer moderation, more revenue splits, and exclusive promotions. Here is how to stream on Kick!

How to stream on Kick

The co-founders of Stake.com, Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, as well as streaming celebrity Trainwreckstv, who is one of the platform's owners or executives, support Kick. Kick was established as a rival to Twitch, focusing on more lenient moderation and larger money splits for streamers. You can also check our "Kick vs. Twitch: Which one is the better option?" article to take a closer look at the differences.

Kick is a streaming service that, at its heart, offers content in a way that is comparable to Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and other services. Subscribing to a creator's channel, leaving donates, and taking part in HD-quality live streams are all options for viewers. Right now, it's in beta testing. Here is a list of what you can stream on Kick:

Games

IRL

Music

Gambling

Creative

Alternative

If you have already used Twitch or other platforms to stream your game or life, the context is not even slightly different. Kick also works with a stream key and streaming software. Let's take a look at how to stream on Kick:

Open your web browser. Go to Kick.com. Log in to your account. (If you don't have one, start by creating your account) Navigate to Creator Dashboard and click Settings. Go to the "Stream Key" tab and copy the key. Launch your streaming software. (Most streamers use OBS) Paste your stream key to the program. Go back to Kick.com and click "Edit Stream Info." Put all the information and hit "Save." Go back to your streaming app and hit "Start."

Kick streaming hourly pay

Kick is planning to launch a scheme for creators in which they will be paid on an hourly basis. Size, audience, interaction, and many other criteria will all affect the rate. Although no specifics have yet been listed, this will eventually be a site advantage.

Currently, Kick claims that compared to Twitch, it offers a far better value. Kick gives streamers an astounding 95% of subscription revenue, in contrast to Twitch, which shares revenue with most streamers 70/30.

Additionally, Kick allows streamers to keep 100% of the tips they get from viewers through its contribution program, known as Kicks. With the same amount of followers and subscribers, streamers on Kick might be able to earn substantially more money than those on Twitch.

Tips and tricks to stream better

Now that you know how to stream on Kick, let's focus on something more specific and try to get you a better understanding of streaming better. Here are a couple of tips and tricks:

Select a category that corresponds to your content: Kick offers a variety of categories for various stream kinds, like gaming, music, sports, talk shows, and others. You can reach the relevant audience and avoid being penalized for mislabeling your material by picking the appropriate category.

Talk to your chat: Chat is one of the best methods to interact with your audience and develop a devoted following. To make your chat more entertaining and participatory, you can utilize chat commands, emotes, polls, giveaways, and other features. You may monitor your chat and automate some duties by using chatbots like Nightbot or StreamElements.

Promote your stream: You should advertise your stream on social media sites like Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and others in order to increase your viewership. To cross-promote each other's streams, you can work with other streamers on Kick or other platforms.

Make money from your stream: Kick gives streamers a variety of methods to monetize their content, including subscriptions, contributions, advertisements, sponsorships, etc. Using tools like VODs (video on demand), clips (short films), or info (extra information), you may also produce special material for your members or supporters.

