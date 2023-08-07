How to see Steam External Funds Used

How to see Steam External Funds Used
Steam is a popular online gaming platform that allows users to buy and play games. Steam also allows users to use external funds to purchase games and other items.

External funds can be in the form of gift cards, prepaid cards, or even cryptocurrency.

Steam tracks how much money you have spent on external funds using a feature called External Funds Used.

The Steam External Funds Used feature shows you how much money you have spent on Steam games and other items using external funds.

Steam External Funds Used
Steam External Funds Used feature lets you keep track of how much money you're spending on your gaming passion

How to find Steam External Funds Used

You might wonder, why focus on external funds? Steam allows you to make purchases not only with your credit card but also by adding funds to your Steam Wallet through various means, including gift cards and digital codes.

These external funds contribute to your overall spending on the platform and can sometimes lead to discrepancies when calculating your total expenditure.

By considering these external funds, you'll have a more accurate picture of your financial commitment to your gaming passion.

To find your Steam External Funds Used, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open Steam
  2. Click ''Help'' and select ''Steam Support'' from the drop-down menu
  3. Head over to ''My Account''
  4. From there select ''Data Related to Your Steam Account''
  5. Scroll down to ''External Funds Used'' and click on it

Once you have done that Steam will show you the amount of Steam External Funds Used in total related to your Steam account.

Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay, and more.

You will find three numerical values presented here:

  1. "TotalSpend" represents the overall sum of money expended on your Steam account. This is the figure of interest
  2. "OldSpend" designates the sum of money disbursed prior to April 17, 2015. (This marks the initiation of "Limited User Account" constraints for individuals who had not expended at least $5 on Steam)
  3. "PWSpend" signifies the monetary amount devoted to a Perfect World account, as reported by IGN. Perfect World Entertainment, a Chinese online gaming enterprise, oversees Dota 2 and CS:GO operations in China

All too long for you? Just click to link here to see your Steam External Funds Used via your web browser.

Be forewarned, you may not like what you see, because my Steam External Funds Used amount is as follows:

Steam External Funds Used
Steam External Funds Used shows you the total amount of money you have spent on Steam using external payment methods such as gift cards and digital product keys

Is Steam External Funds Used Accurate?

External Funds Used is generally accurate, but it is not always 100% accurate. This is because Steam does not always immediately update the Steam External Funds Used balance.

If you have recently used external funds to purchase a game or other item, it may take a few days for the balance to be updated.

