What's new on iOS 17 Beta 4?

iOS 17 Beta 4 is the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, and it includes a number of new features and improvements.

Prioritizing user comfort, Apple has brought many innovations with this update. Now iPhone and iPad owners will be able to enjoy a refreshed and upgraded mobile experience.

Let's take a closer look at what iOS 17 Beta 4, which was released on July 26, offers to users.

What's new in iOS 17 Beta 4?

Overhauled camera and Photos app

The Camera and Photos apps have been updated with new icons in iOS 17 beta 4. The Camera icon has been changed from a shutter button to a traditional camera glyph, and the Photos icon no longer shows the most recent picture taken.

Cash, where it appears, now has a black circular background.

Take action with the brand new Action button

In iOS 17 beta 4, users can now customize the Action button. The Action button is a new button that is located on the left side of the iPhone's lock screen. It can be used to quickly access a variety of features, such as:

Accessibility

Shortcuts

Silent Mode

Camera

Flashlight

Focus

Magnifier

Voice Memos

In iOS 17 beta 4, users can choose which of these features they want to appear on the Action button.

Lively interactions with Live Text

Live Text is a new feature in iOS 17 beta 4 that allows users to copy and paste text from images.

This is done by simply tapping on a piece of text in an image, and then selecting the "Copy" option. The text will then be copied to the clipboard and can be pasted into any other app.

NameDrop toggle

Apple has included a "Start Sharing By" section in the AirDrop settings menu. This section has a toggle called "Bringing Devices Together" which can be used to manually turn off NameDrop.

NameDrop is a new feature in iOS 17 that enables users to exchange contact information by holding their iPhone near another person's iPhone or Apple Watch. Prior to iOs 17 Beta 4 update, there was no way to turn off NameDrop.

Modernized Apple TV Remote

Apple has made a small change to the Apple TV Remote button in Control Center.

It now shows a black circle to represent the click wheel, and the Standby button that used to be in the top-right corner has been removed.

Of course, this article is just a small summary of notable features. iOS 17 Beta 4 came with many minor changes and bug fixes. You can read all the changes on the Apple Developer site using this link.

How to get iOS 17 Beta 4

If you are interested in trying out iOS 17 beta 4, you can download it from Apple's Developer website.

However, it is important to note that beta software is not intended for everyday use. It is still under development, and there may be bugs and other problems.

If you decide to install iOS 17 beta 4, be sure to back up your device before you do so.

