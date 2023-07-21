Youtube Premium price increase 2023: Users calls for lawsuit

YouTube Premium has been a popular subscription service for years, offering ad-free viewing, background playback, and access to YouTube Originals. However, in July 2023, Google announced that it would be increasing the price of YouTube Premium in the United States.

The new price for an individual subscription will be $13.99 per month, up from $11.99. The price increase also applies to YouTube Music Premium, which will now cost $10.99 per month, up from $9.99. The family plan for both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium will also increase, to $22.99 per month, up from $17.99.

YouTube Premium price increase 2023 offers different pricing for Android and iOS users

The price increase for YouTube Premium is not uniform across all platforms. For example, users who subscribe to YouTube Premium through the iOS app will pay an additional $5 per month, for a total of $18.99. This is because Apple charges a higher commission for in-app subscriptions.

Google has said that it is aware of the criticism that the price increase has received, but it believes that the new pricing is necessary to "continue delivering great service and features." The company also says that it will use the additional revenue to invest in new content and features for YouTube.

A spokesperson on Youtube said this to 9to5 Google:

“We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US to continue delivering great service and features. We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium which allows subscribers to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline play and uninterrupted access to over 100M songs with the YouTube Music app”.

How much is the service after the YouTube Premium price increase 2023?

The price of YouTube Premium has increased in the United States, but the price in other countries may vary.

Here is a breakdown of the new prices for YouTube Premium in the United States:

Individual subscription : $13.99 per month

: $13.99 per month Family plan : $22.99 per month

: $22.99 per month YouTube Music Premium: $10.99 per month

If you are an existing YouTube Premium subscriber, you will not be automatically switched to the new pricing. You will have to opt into the new pricing when your current subscription renews but any future increase will come with a 30-day notice.

Users are not happy with Youtube Premium price increase 2023

Many users have expressed their displeasure on social media platforms, but Reddit user u/Various_Dark7494 said that he wants to start a class action lawsuit against YouTube for violating its fixed price policy and many other users seem to agree with that.

You can see the Reddit post below.

Youtube, which previously said that it would restrict access to its services for users using AdBlock, has dealt itself another blow with the pricing change.

Do you think Youtube, which is likely to overcome Spotify's dominance in the music industry, especially with its Youtube Music service, is shooting itself in the foot?

