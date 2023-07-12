Android 14 Beta 4 is here: Last step before stable release

Android 14 Beta 4 is officially out, and eligible Pixel owners are able to test the bug fixes, and more. This is the latest beta before the stable release, so it plays a huge role in the future of the OS, as it is the last step before a milestone.

This most recent version adds support for both the brand-new Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, making it the last opportunity for app developers to start testing and fine-tuning their apps before Android 14 is made public.

Other than what we already know about, Google hasn't disclosed any new features for Android 14 in this build. Since this is the second "Platform Stability" release, developers are urged to begin final compatibility testing for apps, APIs, SDKs, and libraries and to publish compatible app versions with the knowledge that Android 14's functionality won't change until the platform's official launch.

What is new with Android 14 Beta 4?

Even though it's often too late for big adjustments at the Mountain View behemoth at this point in the game, there is one little detail worth pointing out: an Easter egg with a space theme. Open Settings > About phone > Android version, then repeatedly tap the Android version section until the Android 14 logo appears floating in space. This will activate it. At this point, all you need to do is press and hold the logo for a bit to see the stars fly by. The result will eventually be a cool space flight simulation.

Houston, we have a liftoff ?! The new Easter egg is here in Android 14 Beta 4, and it’ll delight any space sim enthusiasts out there. I don’t know what the heck I’m doing, but here’s a first look at the new Easter egg! I bet @dsandler had a LOT of fun with this one. pic.twitter.com/nhfravAG8S — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 11, 2023



The latest version features the build number UPB4.230623.005, the Android Security Patch Level of July 2023, and Google Play Services version 23.18.18. As per usual, the firm has published a lengthy list of defects that have been fixed. Here are Google's official notes:

Developer-reported issues

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that caused the CredentialManager registry to fail when using more than one set of credentials.

registry to fail when using more than one set of credentials. Fixed issues where the HealthConnect API returned null pointer exceptions in some cases to calling apps.

Fixed issues that could cause boot loops and "Application not responding" messages on some devices.

Fixed an issue where some elements on the system UI didn't retheme correctly when switching between day and night modes.

Fixed a system issue that caused the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window to be unresponsive when using an app (such as Google Maps) in PiP mode and then locking the screen and reopening the app by tapping the notification on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue where the lockscreen wallpaper was sometimes reset to a blank, black screen when setting a new wallpaper for the home screen.

Fixed issues that caused poor UI animations in the launcher.

Fixed an issue where an intent picker dialog was incorrectly shown during work profile setup, which interfered with a user completing setup successfully.

Fixed an issue that caused the rounded borders on notifications to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where a device could sometimes become unresponsive if eSIM was disabled.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen sometimes got stuck with a blank, black screen.

Fixed an issue with ConnectivityService that could cause a device to crash and restart in rare cases.

that could cause a device to crash and restart in rare cases. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system volume slider to be stuck on the screen.

Fixed issues where the titles of some Settings pages were not announced correctly and some areas within the system Settings app couldn't be accessed when TalkBack was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause fingerprint enrollment to fail if the device was rotated during enrollment.

Fixed an issue where connected Bluetooth devices were not ranked correctly in the system audio output switcher.

Fixed an issue where the notification shade didn't close after tapping a notification to launch an intent. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the analog clock to fail to display when viewing wallpaper preview.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused only a right-side Bluetooth earbud to be paired.

Fixed issues that prevented app launch animations from playing correctly.

Fixed an issue where notifications from a prioritized conversation were erroneously dismissed when the group of non-prioritized notifications was dismissed.

Fixed an issue where the sharesheet sometimes crashed after pressing the copy button.

Fixed an issue where the UI didn't return to the sharesheet workflow if a user edited an image from the sharesheet.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Face Unlock to fail.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a USB headset to consume additional power when connected to a device that was making a call using Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Fixed a null pointer exception that sometimes caused the launcher to crash after launching an app.

Fixed an issue where, when using a device with a work profile, the Google Play Store app in the work profile would hang or crash when launched.

Fixed various issues that caused the system UI to crash in some cases.

Fixed other various issues that were impacting system stability.

