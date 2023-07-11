Leaked Pixel 8 Pro specs won't upset fans

Tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting Google's yet-to-be-officially-announced Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, expected to make their debut in just a few months. Despite the silence from Google, the rumour mill has been busy, churning out a steady stream of leaks, revealing tantalizing details about these upcoming devices. Insights about the Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 camera technology, and intriguing software features like Video Unblur have all surfaced, heightening anticipation.

Renowned tipster, Yogesh Brar, has further stirred the waters, hinting at possible pricing for the base Pixel 8 model, while also confirming much of the speculated specifications and the prospective launch timeline. Per Brar's tweet, we might see an 'early October' unveiling of the Pixel 8, aligning well with the precedent set by the Pixel 7, which was launched on October 6, 2022.

However, not all the leaked information has been greeted with enthusiasm. The speculated price range for the new device could be between $649 and $699, marking a considerable increase from the $599 Pixel 7. The potential $50-$100 hike in price could be a point of contention for some prospective Pixel 8 Pro buyers.

Pixel 8 Pro leaked specs

Diving into the specifics, Brar’s insights seem to validate the swirling rumours surrounding the Pixel 8 Pro. He suggests that the Pixel 8 would boast a 6.17" FHD+ OLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device would be the widely-discussed Tensor G3 SoC, paired with an 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

Google Pixel 8 - 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

- Google Tensor G3 SoC

- 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

- Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW

- Selfie: 11MP

- Android 14

- Ultrasonic FP

- 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless Launch: Early October

Price: $649/699 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 10, 2023

As for the camera setup, we can anticipate a 50MP Isocell GN2 sensor for the main rear camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens of an as-yet-unknown manufacturer. Selfie lovers and video callers can look forward to an 11MP front-facing camera.

Other notable features predicted for the Pixel 8 Pro include an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a robust 4,485mAh battery, supporting 24W wired and 12W wireless charging. Plus, the device is expected to come with Android 14 pre-installed, offering the latest features right out of the box.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro certainly have the tech world's attention, packing intriguing features and specifications. However, the real test will be their ability to surpass their well-received predecessors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Time will tell if Google’s latest offerings can not only live up to but also surpass the legacy of their previous models.

