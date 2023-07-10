Instagram testing Live Activities to show upload progress in background

Instagram is testing a new feature that uses Live Activities to show upload progress in the background on iOS 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that users will be able to see the progress of their photo or video upload on the lock screen or Dynamic Island, even if they have closed the Instagram app.

How does it work?

When you start uploading a photo or video, a Live Activities notification will appear on your lock screen. The notification will show a small preview of the content being uploaded, as well as the upload progress.

You can tap on the notification to open the Instagram app and view the upload progress in more detail. Once the upload is complete, the notification will disappear.

Why is this important?

This feature is a great way to keep track of your uploads without having to constantly open the Instagram app. This can be especially helpful if you are uploading large files or if you are uploading files in the background while you are using other apps.

How to use Instagram Live Activities upload feature

To use Instagram Live Activities upload, simply start uploading a photo or video as you normally would. A Live Activities notification will appear on your lock screen or Dynamic Island, showing the progress of your upload.

You can tap on the notification to open the Instagram app and view the upload progress in more detail.

Note: This feature is only available to a small group of testers for now. You may download Instagram's beta via the Test Flight app using the link here.

How to enable Live Activities

To enable Live Activities on your iPhone, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and make sure that Live Activities is turned on.

Advertisement