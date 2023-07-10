Instagram testing Live Activities to show upload progress in background

Instagram Live Activities upload
Emre Çitak
Jul 10, 2023
Apps, iOS
|
0

Instagram is testing a new feature that uses Live Activities to show upload progress in the background on iOS 17.

This means that users will be able to see the progress of their photo or video upload on the lock screen or Dynamic Island, even if they have closed the Instagram app.

How does it work?

When you start uploading a photo or video, a Live Activities notification will appear on your lock screen. The notification will show a small preview of the content being uploaded, as well as the upload progress.

You can tap on the notification to open the Instagram app and view the upload progress in more detail. Once the upload is complete, the notification will disappear.

Instagram Live Activities upload
Instagram Live Activities upload feature allows users to track their upload progress on lock screens

Why is this important?

This feature is a great way to keep track of your uploads without having to constantly open the Instagram app. This can be especially helpful if you are uploading large files or if you are uploading files in the background while you are using other apps.

How to use Instagram Live Activities upload feature

To use Instagram Live Activities upload, simply start uploading a photo or video as you normally would. A Live Activities notification will appear on your lock screen or Dynamic Island, showing the progress of your upload.

You can tap on the notification to open the Instagram app and view the upload progress in more detail.

Instagram Live Activities upload
You need to enable the Live Activities feature to utilize Instagram's new update

Note: This feature is only available to a small group of testers for now. You may download Instagram's beta via the Test Flight app using the link here.

How to enable Live Activities

To enable Live Activities on your iPhone, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and make sure that Live Activities is turned on.

Advertisement

Related content

Threads vs Twitter: Features comparison
Spotify stops playing

Spotify stops playing: How to fix it on iPhone and Android

Shazam will recognize songs on YouTube and TikTok
How to follow everyone on Threads

How to follow everyone on Threads
threads

It took 7 hours for Threads to reach 10 million users
Instagram Threads

Meta launches Instagram Threads to dethrone Twitter

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved