Threads vs Twitter: Features comparison

As the tech world evolves, the spotlight is now on the brewing competition between Threads and Twitter. Recently launched Threads emerges as a formidable adversary to the well-established Twitter, as this real-time text-based discussion platform brings to the table several features that Twitter currently lacks. Interestingly, Threads is the brainchild of Meta, and it is marketed as Instagram's "text-based conversation app."

The official announcement of Threads' launch was made by none other than Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Meta. This new text-focused messaging platform is seen as Meta's strategic countermove against the wave of users migrating from Twitter, an event linked with the unpredictable actions of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Given this backdrop, it's intriguing to explore the differences in the Threads vs Twitter landscape. What exactly sets Threads apart from Twitter?

Threads vs Twitter: Which one is superior?

Threads has strategically tailored Twitter features to meet the unique demands of Instagram users. While it's evident that Threads is still in its developmental phase, it's noteworthy that the platform already surpasses Twitter in executing certain tasks.

Despite its promising attributes, Threads isn't positioning itself as a direct Twitter substitute. Both platforms have their own distinctive use-cases and their differences are significant. So let's delve deeper into this comparison of Threads vs Twitter to understand better the strengths and unique features each offers.

Character quotas

One of the main distinctions between Threads and Twitter lies in their character and video length limits. With Threads, users are given the freedom to express themselves in 500 characters, surpassing Twitter's more confined limit of 280 characters for unverified users. In addition, Threads also significantly outperforms Twitter in terms of video content, permitting five-minute videos as opposed to Twitter's shorter two minutes and 20 seconds constraint.

Platform-specific registration

Threads is intertwined with Instagram, making an Instagram account a prerequisite for signing up. This allows users to easily import their Instagram followers and bio to Threads. The platform also offers flexibility in following your Instagram contacts; you can either auto-follow everyone or selectively choose who to follow on Threads. This Instagram-dependency sets Threads apart from Twitter, which functions as an independent social media tool, thus making no prerequisite for an account on any other site.

Advertising policies

Another striking difference lies in their advertising policies. Like most social media platforms, Twitter incorporates advertisements as a revenue stream. On the contrary, Threads offers an entirely ad-free experience, at least for now. As a newcomer in the industry, Meta seems to be absorbing the operational cost for Threads to boost its initial growth. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the integration of ads in the near future. As of now, in the Threads vs Twitter ad arena, Threads has the upper hand with its ad-free interface.

Privacy concerns

In terms of privacy, both Threads and Twitter allow users the choice between maintaining a public or private account. They further offer the flexibility to dictate who can interact with your posts. However, similar to Instagram, Threads shows keen interest in user data. It tracks user location, app interactions, and browsing history within the app. Hence, upon creating a Threads account, anticipate that Meta would leverage data collected over time across Facebook and Instagram for targeted advertising and to enhance user experience.

Safety measures

Meta claims to have an upper hand in the Threads vs Twitter debate when it comes to user safety. The safety guidelines already in place on Instagram are extended to Threads, creating a secure platform where users cannot engage in activities such as weapon purchases, threats to individuals or groups, or lend support to terrorist or hate groups. Furthermore, Threads adds an extra layer of protection for its underage users by automatically setting their accounts to private.

Pricing structure

As it currently stands, Threads is entirely free to use with no features locked behind a paywall. While there are no ads on Threads at present, this might not be the case in the future, considering the rising prevalence of ads and shopping on Instagram. Conversely, Twitter operates on a dual model - free usage with ads and a premium tier, "Twitter Blue," for $8 per month or $84 per year, which grants access to exclusive features such as editing tweets after posting, customizing the Twitter app icon, and increasing the daily tweet view limit.

Verification process

As you navigate Threads, you might observe blue checkmarks adjacent to specific account handles. This verification mark, borrowed from Instagram, signifies that the account is authentic. If an account is verified on Instagram, it's also verified on Threads, subject to Instagram's verification criteria.

In contrast, the verification process on Twitter is a bit more complex. Twitter originally had a verification process that depended on an individual's public reputation, akin to Instagram's system. However, under Elon Musk's leadership, this approach changed and now users with a Twitter Blue subscription can purchase a verification badge. Only government accounts, distinguished by a grey checkmark, and a few accredited organizations and news platforms with a gold check, are exceptions to this rule.

Messaging capabilities

One of the major differences in the Threads vs. Twitter comparison is the in-app messaging feature. Twitter triumphs over Threads in this aspect, offering users the ability to send direct messages within the app, whether they're voice notes, photos, GIFs, or plain texts. Additionally, Twitter users can conveniently share tweets with other users via direct messages.

Currently, Threads lacks an in-app messaging alternative. Even though users can share a Thread through a text message, there's no built-in feature for tagging someone directly in a post's comments. To communicate with a Threads user, it's advisable to reach out via their Instagram direct messages.

