Best iOS 17 features: Top 5 list

A number of new features and enhancements have been added to iOS 17, the newest operating system from Apple for the iPhone. Here are some of the top iOS 17 features that you should be aware of, regardless of whether you have already updated your smartphone or are going to do so soon. Let's take a look at the best iOS 17 features!

The first iOS 17 beta is a little under 3 GB in size. Additionally, Apple did leave several devices off of their list of compatibility.

Best iOS 17 features that will improve user experience

Apple introduced iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, as well as its other software innovations and devices. iPhones are used by millions of people all around the world, and even though not everyone uses the latest model, most of them will be able to experience iOS 17.

The new update will bring many new updates to improve user experience. Here are the best iOS 17 features for you to check out!

Live Voicemail

With the introduction of Live Voicemail in iOS 17, callers may see a real-time transcription of the message they are leaving. End-to-end encryption is used for the translation, which is managed on the device. When you're in a crucial meeting, this iOS 17 feature will be very helpful. Depending on what is left on the voicemail, you can decide whether or not to answer the call.

Contact Posters

With iOS 17, the Phone app has a new function called Contacts Poster that enables you to send emoticons or photos to particular contacts. When you call the receiver, your unique contact posters will show up full-screen on their iPhone.

You may personalize contact posters with different colors, fonts, and other elements because this iOS 17 feature uses the same design language as the iOS 16 Lock Screen. Additionally compatible with third-party VoIP apps is the Contacts Poster function.

FaceTime updates

Before, the only thing someone could see if they missed your FaceTime call was a notice. If someone doesn't answer your FaceTime call, you may record and leave a personalized audio or video message with the most recent iOS 17 update. It will be supremely handy in situations where you don’t want to let go of a precious moment.

FaceTime is also more expressive with iOS 17, thanks to hearts, balloons, fireworks, and other effects. Apple 4K TV support is one of the significant FaceTime updates. Yes, iOS 17 lets you use FaceTime on the largest screen in your house. As a result, you may now initiate FaceTime calls from Apple TV 4K or place calls on your iPhone before transferring them to your large screen.

Messages updates

You can add to an existing search query with new search filters in the Messages app to limit the results. You may now skip to the first message in a chat (or group discussion) that you have not yet read by tapping the catch-up arrow button in the upper right corner of the Messages app. Messages now allow you to swipe to reply inline.

For audio communications, the app shows transcriptions. Now that location sharing is available, inline location, your friend's or family member's location is shown right in the app.

The brand-new Check-In function instantly notifies family or friends that you arrived at home (or your destination) without incident. When there are delays in your travel, it immediately alerts you and asks you to provide an ETA.

If you don't answer the question, Messages will notify your contact by sending their position, the path you traveled, your iPhone's battery life, and the state of your cell service. Apple claims that end-to-end encryption is employed for all data needed to update your contacts.

The iMessage applications are now hidden and accessible by touching the Plus button; they were previously displayed above your keyboard. Since iOS 17, all emojis are now stickers; the Plus menu now includes a new Stickers experience.

You may resize the stickers using the functionality, which also enables drag and drop and peel and stick. You may choose subjects for stickers from your own photos or other images. Additionally, it allows you to add effects to animated stickers (also known as live stickers). You may respond to messages using stickers. In addition to being available in third-party apps, stickers are available system-wide.

AirDrop

AirDrop, Apple's wireless mechanism for file transfer, now accepts NameDrop. By bringing their phones, iPhone users can exchange contact information using the capability. Additionally, Apple Watch and iPhone communication are supported. The same gesture permits the sharing of documents, images, etc.

To share material or launch SharePlay to watch a movie or play a game together, two users can also bring their iPhones closer to one another. Moving on, iOS 17 will use the internet to complete an AirDrop transaction if you move out of range during it.

This capability will be available later this year, according to Apple, even if you are outside of the AirDrop range. The gesture works with apps that use the SharePlay API and can be used to launch a shared activity using SharePlay.

Users will be able to enjoy their media on a TV at hotels that have supported televisions, thanks to AirPlay. The service will be introduced to a small number of properties, starting with those owned by IHG Properties & Resorts.

