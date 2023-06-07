Apple recently announced its new devices, updates, and new technologies at the WWDC 2023 event. One of the announcements revealed the new iOS 17 features, design, and more. Apple has also shared the iOS 17 wallpaper, and we have it ready below. You can download the wallpaper below and start using it on your phone!

The new iOS 17 default wallpaper is vague, with gradients in various colors. These colors include red, orange, pink, and blue. Apple has also decided to design two different wallpapers, a light, and a dark version. Last year, the company only had one version, and it was light. This year, we will also get an extra darker version of the same design.

Moreover, these aren't the only options that you can pick from. Apple has also included dynamic versions of wallpapers in iOS 17. They will be available once the OS finally rolls out. Unfortunately, you won't find the animated versions in this article, as we can only upload the regular ones.

The new iOS 17 wallpaper is available in full quality for download below. Click the images and download them from the tab to get the best resolution and the full image. These are best for ?phone 14 Pro Max, but you can adjust them according to your phone and preferences. Here are the iOS 17 wallpapers:

iOS 17 wallpapers aren't the only newcomers

iOS 17 wallpapers are new, but they are not the only thing that Apple announced with its new OS. As Apple unveiled the brilliant iOS 17 Check In function, iOS 17 represents a huge milestone in highlighting user safety. When an iPhone user arrives at their location, a notice is sent to their specified contacts, indicating a successful arrival. This real-time communication ensures that loved ones are kept up to date and that any concerns they may have had throughout the waiting period are alleviated.

You may currently only test the developer beta; the public beta will be available in July. It is because Apple still has various issues to work out, and they will seek feedback from developers before releasing it to the general public. As a result, the corporation will have more time to test and address big issues, allowing the public to test a cleaner version with fewer bugs, mistakes, and difficulties.

