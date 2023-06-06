Apple introduces revolutionary iOS 17 Check In safety feature

The advent of iOS 17 marks a significant milestone in prioritizing user safety, as Apple introduces the ingenious iOS 17 Check In feature. By activating Check-In, individuals gain the ability to notify their family and friends of their safe arrival at a destination.

This remarkable feature brings an unprecedented level of convenience, ease, and assurance to daily journeys, be it a morning run or a late-night walk home.

How does iOS 17 Check In feature work?

With iOS 17 Check In feature, users simply initiate the feature when commencing their travels. Whether it's an early morning jog or a post-celebration stroll, activating iOS 17 Check In feature sets the gears in motion.

Once the iPhone user reaches their intended destination, a notification is promptly sent to their designated contacts, signifying a successful arrival. This real-time communication ensures loved ones are promptly informed, alleviating any concerns they may have had during the waiting period.

You can adjust arrival time on the go

iOS 17's Check-In feature takes into account the unpredictability of travel, offering users the option to amend their estimated arrival time. When circumstances arise that hinder progress towards the destination, such as heavy traffic or unexpected delays, Check-In intelligently recognizes the lack of advancement and provides an opportunity to extend the estimated commute time. This valuable feature ensures that loved ones receive accurate information and eliminates any potential anxiety caused by unexpected delays.

Furthermore, Apple has implemented additional safeguards in the event that the recipient of the Check-In message fails to respond. If no reply is received, a range of vital details is automatically shared to provide a comprehensive overview of the journey. These details include the exact route taken, the remaining battery percentage of the user's iPhone, and the status of their cellular service.

Such information proves invaluable to parents, as they gain insights into their children's commute and can assess whether they have sufficient battery life to receive a call or if they have reached their destination but simply forgotten to communicate as promised.

Automated real-time alerts

iOS Check In feature revolutionizes the way iPhone users communicate their safety during solo travel. This seamless and automatic mechanism ensures that loved ones are alerted promptly in case of any untoward incidents or delays.

The feature's versatility in adjusting the estimated arrival time and the provision of essential journey details further enhance user safety. Parents, in particular, will appreciate the enhanced peace of mind this iOS 17 Check In feature provides, knowing that their loved ones can communicate their safe arrival.

Check out what else is on iOS 17 here.

