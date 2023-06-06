Apple macOS Sonoma: Features, compatibility, more

Apple's WWDC 2023 event allowed the company to reveal its newest technologies and features, both new and update on the current systems. The Cupertino-based company unveiled its new operating system, macOS Sonoma. The main highlights include desktop widget compatibility, a new game mode, and moving aerial screensavers. Based on Apple's prior release method, the upgrade should be released in developer beta soon and as a public beta in the coming weeks.

Apple revealed macOS Sonoma, the newest version of its desktop operating system. The main highlights include desktop widget compatibility, a new game mode, and moving aerial screensavers. Based on Apple's prior release method, the upgrade, also known as macOS 14, should be released in developer beta soon and as a public beta in the coming weeks. The general public will be able to get it later this year. Below, you will find all the information you need about Apple macOS Sonoma, features, compatibility, release date, and many more!

Apple macOS Somana features

Widgets may be moved from the Notification Center to the desktop or imported from an iPhone via Continuity if both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. They can be interactive (for example, letting you check items off a to-do list or manage media playing or linked smart home gadgets) and are meant to fade into the background when a window is opened.

Sonoma will also provide updates for Apple's Safari web browser. Web applications may now behave more like conventional macOS programs, including notification support and the option to pin them to your dock. Profiles are supported, allowing you to keep cookies, browsing history, and tab groups distinct depending on whether you're using it for business or for fun, and private browser windows are meant to give extra security from online tracking and to lock when not in use. Apple also wants to make it easier to exchange passkeys and passwords with iCloud Keychain securely.

A new "Game Mode" for Mac is also available, which prioritizes a game's access to CPU and GPU resources while also reducing latency for linked AirPods, Xbox, and PlayStation controllers. According to Apple, the mode is compatible with all games on the operating system. Apple showed signals that the company wants to improve in the gaming industry.

Videoconferencing is also improving, with the addition of a Presenter Overlay function that allows you to present information, such as slideshows behind you while your face stays on camera. These features, along with a set of reactive AR effects that may be enabled during conversations, appear to be used across any videoconferencing program.

Apple released the first beta of the recently announced macOS 14 Sonoma upgrade to developers for testing. While the beta is now restricted to developers, Apple intends to release a public test later this summer.

Compatibility

Apple macOS Sonoma will be available for Macs after the year 2017. Moreover, only the 2017 Mac Pro is supported, and the rest won't be able to update their computers. Here is the full list of Apple macOS Sonomoa compatible devices:

iMac, 2019 and later

iMac Pro, 2017

MacBook Air, 2018 and later

MacBook Pro, 2018 and later

Mac Pro, 2019 and later

Mac Studio, 2022 and later

Mac Mini, 2018 and later

