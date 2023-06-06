Apple had many headliners in the WWDC 2023 keynote event, but the new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra was one of the most important announcements the company made. Apple didn't make any design changes but concentrated on the interior to offer better performance.

The Cupertino-based company decided to bring back Mac Pro with a renowned hardware configuration to keep up with today's technology. It looks like the only difference between the new Mac Pro compared to the old model lies inside.

New Mac Pro with M2 Ultra specs

The latest iteration of the Mac Pro retains its iconic cheese grater metal front, resembling the previous Intel variant. However, significant internal enhancements have been implemented. Boasting Apple's advanced M2 Ultra chip, the Mac Pro now accommodates six accessible PCIe Gen 4 slots for seamless expansion, in addition to featuring eight integrated Thunderbolt ports. Remarkably, it can be customized to include a formidable 76-core GPU and an impressive 192GB of memory. According to Apple, when fully equipped, this model can achieve up to triple the speed of its Intel predecessor.

Instead of four, it now features eight Thunderbolt 4 ports for enhanced connectivity. Additionally, there are two HDMI ports with increased bandwidth, capable of supporting stunning 8K displays at a smooth 240Hz. The tower also offers seven PCIe expansion slots, dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack that caters to impedance headphones. Moreover, the computer can be customized with a remarkable 8TB of SSD storage.

Release date

The new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra will be available on June 13. Luckily, we won't have to wait months like the Apple Vision Pro headset, which will be available in early 2024. We are only a week away from the official release date of the powerful Mac Pro.

New Mac Pro with M2 Ultra Price

In the United States, the pricing for the Mac Pro commences at $6,999, representing an increase compared to the previous Intel-based version that began at $5,999. For those interested in the rack-mounted edition of the Mac Pro, it remains accessible with a starting price of $7,499.

