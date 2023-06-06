Yesterday, Apple announced its new technologies, new devices, and software updates at the WWDC 2023 event. Apart from all the announcements, one of the most important for Apple users was surely the iOS 17, which will affect millions of people all around the world. If you want to cut the line and try out the new update before everyone else, keep reading. In this guide, we will show you how to get iOS 17 beta on your device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just over 3 GB of data make up the first iOS 17 beta. Additionally, Apple did exclude certain devices from its compatibility list. You will find all the necessary information in this article. Here is how to get iOS 17 beta on your device!

How to get iOS 17 beta before mass usage

As mentioned, this is the developer beta, and you need to enroll in Apple's program in order to try out the beta. If you haven't enrolled in the program yet, you won't be able to test the new features. If you are already enrolled and want to know how to get iOS 17 beta on your phone, follow the steps below:

Make a backup of your iPhone. (This will let you downgrade to iOS 16) Go to Settings on your phone. (Your phone must be running at least iOS 16.4) Select General. Tap Software Update. Wait a couple of seconds and tap the Beta Updates button when it shows up. Select Developer Beta. Tap Back. Download iOS 17 Developer Beta, which will appear on your screen.

When will the first iOS 17 public beta be available?

Currently, you can only test the developer beta, and the public beta will be available in July. It is because Apple still has several things to figure out, and they will get feedback from developers first before releasing it for mass usage. This way, the company will have more time to test and resolve major issues so that the public will have the opportunity to test a cleaner version with very few bugs, errors, and issues.

With the removal of the old profile structure, Apple is limiting downloads and making the betas only accessible to those with developer accounts. Currently, it should be noted that downloading and installing the beta both require an Apple ID connected to a developer account.

Read Also: Here's everything you need to know about iOS 17

iPhones that are eligible for iOS 17

As expected, iOS 17 won't be available for all the iPhone models out there. You can find the eligible models below:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Advertisement