Google Play Games for PC launched in Europe

Google Play Games for PC has just launched in Europe and New Zealand. The company has expanded its availability list by adding over 40 countries.

Users in Europe and New Zealand may now access Google Play Games for PC Beta, a service that enables you to play Android games on Windows. New Zealand and more than 40 European nations, including Austria, Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the UK, are included in the current rollout phase.

Google Play Games for PC was introduced back in 2022, and it was initially launched in 13 countries around the world. These countries included Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and the US. According to the latest announcement, 40 countries in Europe, as well as New Zealand, have been added to the list, and users in these locations will be able to try out the feature on their PCs.

The Google Play Games for PC service now offers more than 100 games, and more are being added monthly. Most of the currently offered games are fan-favorites, and if you don't see your favorite Android game on the list, just wait a little more. Google is looking to add more games every month.

What is Google Play Games for PC?

Google Play Games for PC lets users play their favorite Android games on their PCs. Its name pretty much summarizes the service.

Users don't need high-end PCs to run Android games on their computers. You will require a PC running Windows 10, an SSD with at least 10GB of storage, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU, a 4-core CPU, and at least 8GB of RAM to run the gaming suite. Additionally, you must enable hardware virtualization and have Windows admin access to the computer you're using.

It should be noted that the games on Google Play Games for PC are not compatible with controllers because they have been optimized only for keyboards.

