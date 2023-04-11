Maximize your phone's storage: Google Play's Auto-Archive to the rescue

Last year, Google Play announced its app archiving idea to help users with storage issues. Now, the company has rolled out the "auto-archive" feature for users to significantly downsize their apps and free up some space on their devices.

Google Play has found a solution for people who have concerns about storage capacities. The company has been working on it for a while, and it is finally out. It will allow users to "uninstall" apps that they don't often use while keeping their personal data.

You could literally place it somewhere between uninstalling and keeping it on your phone because it is neither. When archived, your phone will delete all the core and large parts of an application but keep your personal data as well as the app's icon.

In other words, you will uninstall the app, but you will have it under your hand at any time, which might make you feel like you haven't uninstalled it at all.

Google Play Auto Archive
Google

You can install the app any time you want

When you archive an app, it will still appear on your home screen but with a cloud icon on it. That cloud icon means that the app has been archived, and you have to install it again to use it from where you left off.

You can also set it to "auto-archive," and it will automatically select which apps to archive. When you want to download an app from Google Play and don't have enough storage, Google's service will automatically choose what to delete until there is enough space for what you want to install.

Most brands removed microSD card slots from their latest smartphones, and that caused storage problems for many users. Now, people either try to stay within the limits of their phone's stage capacity or use cloud services to store their files. Applications also take up a much bigger space compared to before.

Google keeps on bringing new features to Play Store. Last month, the company started testing a notice to warn users of glitchy apps. "Recent data from similar devices indicators that this app may stop working on your device," says the new notice. Google wants to roll out more features in favor of users.

