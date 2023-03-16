How to play Google Play Games on PC?

Google recently unveiled the launch of its Google Play Games app for PC, allowing Windows 10 and 11 users to play Android games on their desktops. This native Windows application serves as an Android gaming hub, but it does not involve cloud game streaming. Additionally, Google Play Games enables players to earn rewards by collecting Google Play Points, which can be earned and redeemed on both mobile devices and PCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The app promises seamless gameplay sessions between various devices, including mobile phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs. Players can browse, download, and play mobile Android games with mouse and keyboard inputs.

While the Google Play Games app is currently in beta form and not available everywhere, it has been officially launched in several countries and regions worldwide, including Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and the US. Google aims to expand its service to more regions later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the Google Play Games for PC app, users must download the beta version of the app from the Google Play Games for PC webpage if they live in one of the countries where it is available. At launch, players will have access to over 100 games, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, Three Kingdoms Tactic, and many more.

Note that Google Play Games is not yet available for Mac.

There are minimum system requirements

Before using the Google Play Games app, make sure your Windows PC meets the following minimum requirements:

Windows 10 (v2004) or later OS

10 GB of available storage space on a Solid State Drive (SSD)

An Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable gaming-class GPU

4 CPU physical core processor

At least 8GB of RAM

Additionally, users must have a Windows admin account, and hardware virtualization must be enabled on their PC.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement