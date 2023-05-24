PS VR2 sales surpass expectations, Sony confirms

Sony has announced that its latest device PS VR2 has almost reached 600,000 sales in the first six weeks. It is also confirmed that the second-generation headset has surpassed the initial model in sales.

In a recent announcement, Sony revealed important information about PlayStation sales and more. The announcement shows how well PlayStation's latest generation products perform against the older ones, including PS VR2. Sony's virtual reality headset got users' interest before its release, and almost 600,000 products were sold in the first six weeks.

PS VR2 sales are almost at 600,000, an 8% increase compared to the first model's numbers in the first six weeks. Besides, the second generation device was only available on PlayStation's online store.

The PlayStation Boss, Jim Ryan, recently said that PS VR 2 will be supported with more high-quality content this year and beyond. Sony still has tens of games under development, and the players will get their hands on them respectively.

"PlayStation VR 2 has just been launched, so it may be a little early to judge its popularity. But I am happy to see many positive reactions from users and the media. I just mentioned some of the supported titles, but more than 40 titles have been released around the launch of PS VR2. In addition, there are many titles ahead of us in 2023 and beyond. We will continue to push forward so that those who purchase PS VR2 can enjoy it for a long time and that we can secure our profits," Ryan had said in a previous interview.

PS VR2 sales are significantly higher than Bloomberg's report

In a recent report by Bloomberg, it was revealed that only 270,00 units were sold in its first month, but it turned out to be false information compared to PlayStation's official numbers.

Bloomberg's report was the only information source the fans had, and that is why Sony's PS VR2 was considered a failure. However, the latest report shows that there is an 8% increase in PS VR2 sales compared to the initial model. In other words, the second-generation device has become more popular in a short amount of time.

