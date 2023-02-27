Essential Tips for Sony's PlayStation VR2: Navigating VR Pitfalls and Annoyances

Sony's latest offering, the PlayStation VR2, has just been released, and it stands out as one of the best virtual reality headsets available. However, like any new technology, there are some common VR issues and specific annoyances that new buyers should be aware of.

Regardless of whether this is your first VR headset or just your most recent purchase, we have put together a few tips to help you avoid problems such as motion sickness, tripping on cords, battery depletion, and the common misconception that Sony shipped you a blurry VR headset when it's actually just a trick of the light.

How to avoid blur

To obtain a clear image and a comfortable fit that doesn't weigh down on the front of your head, it is necessary to wear the PSVR 2 correctly. The PSVR 2 should rest on your head diagonally secured - rather than sandwiching the front and back of your head with a vice-like grip. In fact, it is recommended not to cinch down the headband until you have adjusted the lenses to fit your eyes. Even if you have prior experience using a VR headset, you may perceive the PSVR 2 as blurry on the inside. This is because Sony's custom patented Fresnel lenses have a very limited sweet spot, the only location where the image appears perfectly clear. As a result, it is necessary to physically adjust the headset's position on your face to locate that sweet spot.

When you first put on the headset, Sony provides a lens alignment tutorial that can be accessed again from Settings > Accessories > Adjust Lens Distance if required. You’ll need to rotate an adjustment dial on the top left side of the headset to alter the lenses' distance while the eye-tracking camera estimates your eyes' position. However, you also need to shift the entire eyebox physically up and down and maybe even tilt it left or right, similar to adjusting a picture frame on your wall.

If adjusted correctly, you should see a sharp image when looking straight ahead, sharp enough to discern the edges of pixels. You can then proceed to tighten the headset with the dial. The headset should not feel like it's squeezing your head; just adjust it until you don't lose that sweet spot when shaking your head in all directions.

How to handle the cord of the PSVR 2

As it turns out, its relatively easy to trip over and get tangled in the 14.7 foot cord of the PSVR 2. There isn’t a perfect solution to this problem yet, but here are some tips to help you avoid tripping or damaging your PS5 console while using the PSVR 2 headset:

Whenever possible, place your PS5 on the floor to prevent yanking it down accidentally. Once you've set up the headset, you don't need to connect the PS5 to your TV.

If you're playing a game that doesn't require you to turn around frequently, try to position yourself so that the cord is behind you and not underfoot.

Hold down the Start/Options button to reset your position in VR and face any direction you want.

To prevent getting tangled in the cord, slide your feet across the ground instead of stepping, and consider wearing socks or going barefoot instead of shoes, slippers, or sandals.

If you do get tangled up in the cord, simply turn in the opposite direction to face the way you want to go. For example, make three left turns instead of a right.

How to avoid motion sickness while using the PSVR 2

While some individuals do not experience any VR-related sickness, others may experience it due to the technology's characteristics. The magnifying lenses in front of a flat screen in any headset can lead to a vergence-accommodation conflict. Individuals who typically feel sick in VR can sometimes develop their "VR legs" over time. However, for those who are VR enthusiasts and wish to avoid feeling sick, here are some tips that may be helpful.

Use your actual head and body to turn, rather than relying on thumbsticks for movement.

Activate comfort settings like tunneling, which can help reduce feelings of motion sickness.

Whenever possible, teleport instead of moving around continuously.

Ensure that your headset and controllers are not drifting.

Avoid playing games that can be overly triggering.

Take breaks frequently to give your body a chance to recover from the VR experience.

These tips aren’t concrete, but if you suffer from motion sickness or are prone to getting stuck in cables, you might benefit from them nonetheless. Click here to read the latest big news for PS5 gamers!

