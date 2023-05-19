Here is the fastest-growing job of 2023

May 19, 2023
Updated • May 18, 2023
According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs 2023 report, the fastest-growing job of this year is AI Specialist. Considering the recent success and popularity of artificial intelligence, it is not a surprise at all.

World Economic Forum recently revealed its Future of Jobs 2023 report, and it contains very important information, especially for people who are still trying to decide on what career path to follow or which field to specialize in. The report says that the employment growth of AI Specialists will be around 39% between 2023 and 2027, and the global churn is projected at 40%. You can take a look at the full report here.

According to a global poll of companies, 83 million jobs will be lost between 2023 and 2027, while 69 million new employment would be created. The survey also says that these jobs won't be filled by AI. A professor of advanced media at Syracuse University, Shelly Palmer, said in an interview with NBC15 News that people who are familiar with or can use AI will fill these positions, which explains why AI specialists are in the lead.

“It’s not going to replace you. Someone who knows how to use it well is going to take your job, and that’s a guarantee. While the auto worker may be displaced because they are not as good at welding or as painting as the robot, there are probably 35 people that have to be involved in the creation and maintenance of that device that welds better than a person,” she said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) specialists program machines to replicate human thought. They work on systems that collect data, make judgments, and take action based on that data. Some AI experts specialize in cognitive simulation, which involves using computers to test ideas about how the human mind works. Other titles that are linked to AI specialists are Machine learning engineer, data scientist, research scientist, computer vision engineer, and business intelligence developer.

Courtesy of: WEF

How to become an AI Specialist?

You will need some type of proper training to be effective as an AI specialist. Most businesses prefer candidates with a bachelor's degree or higher in computer science. Those with scientific or engineering degrees, on the other hand, are frequently employed. The report also says that the two most important core skills for workers in 2023 are analytical thinking and creative thinking.

