Artificial intelligence models are more accurate at estimating gestational age than other methods

Shaun
Jan 8, 2023
Updated • Jan 7, 2023
Apps, Software
|
0

A new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open suggests that artificial intelligence  models based on ultrasonography images and videos may be more accurate at estimating gestational age than traditional manual fetal biometry measurements. The abstract of the study reads as follows: 

‘Fetal ultrasonography is essential for confirmation of gestational age (GA), and accurate GA assessment is important for providing appropriate care throughout pregnancy and for identifying complications, including fetal growth disorders. Derivation of GA from manual fetal biometry measurements (ie, head, abdomen, and femur) is operator dependent and time-consuming.’

Researchers from Google Health in California developed and tested three AI models: one that analyzed standard plane ultrasonography images, one that analyzed fly-to ultrasonography videos, and a third, "ensemble" model that combined the first two. All three models were found to be statistically superior to standard fetal biometry-based gestational age estimates. 

The ensemble model had the lowest mean absolute error, with a mean difference of -1.51 days compared to the clinical standard. The researchers believe that these AI models, which are based on data collected during routine fetal ultrasonography exams, have the potential to be incorporated into clinical practice. Just in case you’re interested, here are the results of the study in the authors’ own words:

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Of the total cohort of 3842 participants, data were calculated for a test set of 404 participants with a mean (SD) age of 28.8 (5.6) years at enrollment. All models were statistically superior to standard fetal biometry–based GA estimates derived from images captured by expert sonographers. The ensemble model had the lowest mean absolute error compared with the clinical standard fetal biometry (mean [SD] difference, ?1.51?[3.96] days; 95% CI, ?1.90 to ?1.10 days). All 3 models outperformed standard biometry by a more substantial margin on fetuses that were predicted to be small for their GA. These findings suggest that AI models have the potential to empower trained operators to estimate GA with higher accuracy.’

Artificial intelligence models are more accurate at estimating gestational age than other methods

The authors of the study asserted that ‘Since our models are built on data collected during routine fetal ultrasonography examinations, they have the potential of being incorporated seamlessly into the routine clinical workflow.’

If you’d like to read the full abstract, which was quite an interesting read, you can do so here

This study is a little out of our usual AI-based field of investigation, however, the results do paint a picture of what we can expect from AI in the near future.

Advertisement

Related content

Princeton Student Builds ChatGPT Detection App to Fight AI Plagiarism

ChatGPT gets schooled by Princeton University
ChatGPT apologizes to Microsoft CEO over inappropriate meal choices

ChatGPT apologizes to Microsoft CEO over inappropriate meal choices
Ban instituted against ChatGPT by New York schools

Ban instituted against ChatGPT by New York schools amidst cheating fears
Another ChatGPT use that you probably didn’t know

Another ChatGPT use that you probably didn’t know
Speed up your coding with AI

Speed up your coding with AI
Compress large language models for better perf with SparseGPT

Compress large language models for better perf with SparseGPT

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved