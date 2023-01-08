ChatGPT is the latest large language model from OpenAI. The language model is meant to simulate human conversation and has been trained on an innumerable measure of internet data as well as some human-led training methods. However, it seems that while ChatGPT, affectionately known as ‘Assistant,’ has a massive library of information to consult, the language model still has a lot to learn about South Asian cuisine.

On Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asked ChatGPT to recommend the South Indian tiffin items that would be most popular in the near future. As expected, ChatGPT delivered the usual South Indian tiffin staples such as vada, Dosa, and Idli. Unfortunately, the ever-capable large language model also suggested biryani. While some people might enjoy a little biryani as a tiffin option, such as Semiya Pulavu with her delicious Vermicelli biryani tiffin box recipe, the same cannot be said for Nadella.

According to Nadella himself, he promptly informed the large language model that it could not insult a Hyderabadi’s intelligence by suggesting biryani as a valid option for a South Indian tiffin, to which the AI reportedly replied ‘I am sorry!’

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t know whether the comment was made in jest, or whether Nadella truly felt offended by a breakfast food option that, according to research, many South Indians seem to enjoy. However, this does spark a rather important question concerning interaction with AIs. Is this technology to be held responsible for humans’ personal preferences? Should we really expect a language model with no personality or way of perceiving the world around itself to walk on eggshells around its users? If anything, interactions of this nature might finally bring to the foreground how entitled the human species has become and how fragile we are that we feel insulted by information that differs from our own perception of the world.

The interaction took place during the recent Future Ready Technology Summit held in Bengaluru. The point of the summit was to discuss Microsoft’s continued exploration into the world of artificial intelligence and its plans to integrate the technology behind ChatGPT into a revamped version of its Bing browser. Microsoft hopes that the move will see Bing rising to superiority over the Alphabet-owned Google Chrome, and plans to integrate OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image generation software into the new search engine as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement