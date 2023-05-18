The Conference Finals started a couple of days ago, and Denver Nuggets took the first win against Los Angeles Lakers in the West. It is now time for the Lakers to take revenge and tie the series, while the Nuggets will be working to increase the lead. Here is how to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

This year, the Lakers saw its first Game 1 loss against Denver Nuggets, as they have won every first game in the series before reaching here. It will be interesting to watch if the Nuggets will continue to be dominant or if AD and LBJ will put a stop to it. The Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 of NBA Playoffs 2023 will surely be interesting to watch!

BRACKET UPDATE ? Heat win ECF Game 1 on the road. For more, visit the Playoff Hub ?

? https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/Oqv3EegghV — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2023

Can Jokic take down LeBron and AD once again?

Both teams had a great night in terms of shooting, as Nuggets had 132 points while the Lakers reached 126. However, it was a story of two halves, as the Nuggets were the only team to consistently make anything in the first two quarters, leading 72-54 at the break.

That advantage was boosted by Nikola Jokic's record-breaking performance, as he continues to create an individual postseason performance that has caused the NBA world to reassess recent MVP votes. Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists, on top of the 2 blocks. He had a great night both on offense and defense.

The Lakers wasted an excellent effort by Anthony Davis, who finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Despite his efforts, Nuggets got the first win with Jokic's dominance as well as other players' contributions. AD and LBJ will come better prepared for today's game, but Jokic still has the weapons in his arsenal to stop the duo.

When is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 is on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second game of the series will take us to Ball Arena in Denver. If you are living in a different country or a different time zone, check out the worldwide starting times below:

Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. London: 12:30 a.m. (May 19)

12:30 a.m. (May 19) Madrid: 1:30 a.m (May 19)

1:30 a.m (May 19) New Delhi: 5:00 a.m. (May 19)

5:00 a.m. (May 19) Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 19)

8:30 a.m. (May 19) Sydney: 9:30 a.m. (May 19)

Bruce Brown's massive dunk as seen by #PhantomCam ? His 16 points helped the Nuggets to a Game 1 win! ? Game 2: Thursday, 8:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MrZ2MvPicj — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world

Game 2 of the Nuggets-Lakers series will be broadcast live on ESPN. Open the channel on your TV before the game to see the pre-game program or at the above-mentioned beginning time. Remember that the programs will continue after the game, and you will be able to hear some of the greatest NBA players comment on the game.

The Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 live stream is another option. ESPN offers its own program called "ESPN+," and if you subscribe to it, you can watch the game as well as before and post-game shows. Fubo and Sling TV are two more live streaming providers that will broadcast the event.

How to access the Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 live stream?

Unfortunately, NBA fans outside of select countries do not have access to these alternatives. Don't worry; VPN services will assist you. NordVPN is now offering a 59% discount, allowing you to catch the action for a year and offering three extra months. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are other good options with consistent and great performance. You can get three months free on ExpressVPN with a 12-month plan. Surfshark, on the other hand, offers an 82% discount and two extra months. Thanks to these VPN services, you may watch every NBA game from anywhere in the globe!

Furthermore, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark provide fast connection speeds, allowing you to view the game in high quality without buffering or latency. So, if you want to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 2 live from anywhere in the globe, think about utilizing one of these VPNs to ensure a smooth and secure viewing experience.

BIG MAN BATTLE ? Jokic: 34 PTS, 21 REB, 14 AST, 2 BLK

AD: 40 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK WCF Game 2: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6cl7kIBlzJ — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule

The first game of the Western Conferecne Series has already been played and the Denver Nuggets took home the victory after scoring 132 points to the opponent's net. Now, it is time for the other games t determine who will make it to the NBA Finals. Here is the Nuggets vs. Lakers schedule, remember that all the times shown below are ET:

Game 1: May 16, Nuggets | 132 - 126 | Lakers

Game 2: Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 7: Sunday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

