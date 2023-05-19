How to watch Celtics vs. Heat game 2 of NBA Playoffs 2023

Miami Heat have sent shockwaves through the basketball world once again, snatching a Game 1 triumph in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Heat emerged victorious with a final score of 123-116 at game 1, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of their relentless performance.

Jimmy Butler, the enigmatic force on the court, showcased his dominance at TD Garden on Wednesday night. With an impressive display of skill, Butler poured in 35 points, shooting 12-of-25 from the field, while also contributing seven assists, six steals, and five rebounds.

Additionally, Bam Adebayo exhibited his prowess, chipping in with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The Heat's collective effort was commendable, as four other players also notched 15 points each.

Celtics' performance in Game 1

On the opposing side, Jayson Tatum led the charge for the Celtics, delivering a valiant performance with 30 points to his name. However, Tatum's shooting faltered in the second half, going a mere 2 of 4 from the field. Marcus Smart played a vital role as well, demonstrating his playmaking abilities with a game-high 11 assists accompanied by 13 points.

The tide of the game decisively turned in the third quarter, as Miami outscored Boston by a staggering 46-25 margin. This commanding performance granted the Heat a 12-point advantage heading into the final frame. Despite the Celtics' relentless efforts to mount a comeback, the resilient Heat managed to weather the storm, securing a crucial road victory to kickstart the series.

The updated bracket after Game 1 of Celtics vs Heat is as follows.

BRACKET UPDATE ? Heat win ECF Game 1 on the road. For more, visit the Playoff Hub ?

? https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/Oqv3EegghV — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2023

Where to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 2?

For those eagerly anticipating the next chapter of the Celtics vs. Heat showdown, Game 2 will be broadcasted on the renowned television network TNT. As the exclusive home of the Eastern Conference Finals, TNT promises to provide unparalleled coverage of the matchup.

How to access the Celtics vs. Heat Game 2 live stream?

Viewers in the United States can also stream the game live on Sling TV, ensuring that no basketball enthusiast misses out on the exhilarating action.

If you are not in the United States, don't worry. Thanks to VPN services, you can watch the Celtics vs Heat Game 2 live stream of the 2023 NBA Playoffs from anywhere in the world without geo-restrictions!

When is Celtics vs. Heat Game 2?

The highly anticipated Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat is scheduled for Friday, May 19. The clash between these two formidable teams will take place at 8:30 ET, and fans can catch all the action on TNT.

After a thrilling Game 1 that saw the Heat emerge victorious with a score of 123-116, the Celtics will be looking to bounce back and level the series. The intensity is expected to rise as both teams battle it out in this crucial game.

In other time zones, Celtics vs Heat Game 2 will be played at the following times.

Los Angeles: Fans in Los Angeles can catch the game on Friday, May 19, at 5:30 PM PDT

London: For viewers in London and other areas observing GMT+1, the game will be broadcasted on Saturday, May 20, at 1:30 AM

Tokyo: Basketball enthusiasts in Tokyo can enjoy the game on Saturday, May 19, at 8:30 AM local time

Sydney: Fans in Sydney can watch the game on Saturday, May 19, at 9:30 AM local time

No matter which time zone you're in, make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to witness the exciting Game 2 of the Celtics vs. Heat series.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule

With the Heat currently leading the series 1-0, the Celtics are eager to turn the tide and secure a victory in Game 2. As the battle intensifies, fans can expect nothing less than a thrilling showcase of talent, determination, and team spirit.

Upcoming games in the Celtics vs Heat series are as follows:

Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat | Sunday, May 21 | 8:30 ET, TNT

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat | Tuesday, May 23 | 8:30 ET, TNT

Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics | Thursday, May 25 | 8:30 ET, TNT

Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat | Saturday, May 27 | 8:30 ET, TNT

Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics | Monday, May 29 | 8:30 ET, TNT

